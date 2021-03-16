Kenna Security expands in Canada, driven by triple-digit growth

Introducing a new, cloud-based instance of Kenna.VM for the Canadian market

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenna Security , the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management, is investing in new infrastructure to support operations in Canada, where revenue has seen triple-digit growth over the past four years. The company has launched a new Canada-native instance of its risk-based vulnerability management platform to cater to the growing demand for services that meet national data residency requirements.



“More than half of Canada’s ten largest financial institutions count themselves as Kenna customers,” said Robin Maloney, Kenna Security’s manager of Canadian operations. “We are dedicated to the continued growth in this sector and across all other verticals, including the Government of Canada. This investment reflects a growing commitment to serve Canadian enterprises.”

Canadian companies and government agencies are increasingly seeking services that help them protect the privacy and security of their customers by confining data access and storage within the country’s borders. The Government of Canada in particular requires that sensitive or classified data it exposes to the cloud does not become subject to other countries’ jurisdictions.

“This new instance of the Kenna platform allows companies to meet their data residency needs, while gaining the immense benefits of our industry-leading modern vulnerability management capabilities,” Maloney said.

Kenna.VM leverages more than a decade of real world threat intelligence to help companies transform their vulnerability management strategies into modern, proactive, data-driven programs. The platform uses proven data science to assess the likelihood that threat actors will exploit it, and the risk those vulnerabilities pose to assets within a company. This knowledge allows companies to prioritize mitigation strategies. With Kenna Security, companies can mitigate the riskiest vulnerabilities faster, with less work.

About Kenna Security

Kenna Security is the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. It leverages machine learning and data science to track and predict real-world exploitations, empowering security teams to focus on what matters most. Headquartered in Santa Clara, Kenna serves nearly every major vertical and counts CVS, KPMG, and many Fortune 100 companies among its customers.

