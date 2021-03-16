MeritB2B Appoints Jim Ogle to Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- RYE BROOK, N.Y., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeritB2B, the leading provider of B2B data and performance marketing solutions, today announced that effective March 15, Jim Ogle has joined the growing organization as the new Chief Financial Officer. Ogle joins the executive team at a pivotal time in the company’s growth strategy and brings decades of experience growing successful businesses through collaboration, leadership and innovation. Ogle will be delivering measurable financial improvements via updated technology, reporting and sales insights. Ogle also brings great depth of experience in corporate acquisitions to MeritB2B, which will be relevant for future inorganic expansion.



“It’s an exciting time to join MeritB2B and help the company continue executing its strategic plan and accelerate growth,” said newly appointed CFO, Jim Ogle. “I look forward to working with the entire Merit team to build on the company’s momentum and strong business fundamentals.”

Ogle brings an abundance of experience to MeritB2B, having most recently served as CFO at Access Intelligence where he led Finance, Accounting, IT, Legal, Production and Data functions. Previously, Ogle held various roles at F&W Media, including CFO, COO and interim CEO in his eight years at the company. Earlier in his career, he served as CFO at Penton Media, Cygnus and other global media companies.

“Jim is a seasoned CFO with more than two decades of executive leadership experience growing successful companies, and we’re lucky to have him join our team at such a momentous phase of growth in the company,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at MeritB2B. “Jim will bring his expert strategic guidance as well as best practices that will ensure our continued expansion and will make an immediate impact on our business operations and ultimately solutions and support for our customers.”

About MeritB2B:

MeritB2B, based in Rye Brook, NY, with 6 other offices across the US and UK, is the leading provider of B2B data, database products, digital and performance marketing solutions. The Company leverages its leading database technology platform and specialized analytics to enable growth for B2B marketers. More information on MeritB2B can be found at www.MeritB2B.com.

