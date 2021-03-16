Dual-Camera Dash Cams Gain Popularity Among Dashboard Camera Industry Trends

Dashboard Camera Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The launch of dual-camera dash cams is gaining popularity among dashboard camera market trends. A dual dash cam can record video footage of the road ahead while also filming the inside of the cab. By recording two feeds simultaneously, a two-way dash cam offers greater coverage and provides greater insight than one front-facing cam. For instance, in January 2020, Garmin Ltd. announced the launch of Garmin Dash Cam Tandem, the company’s first dual-lens dash camera that offers drivers complete video coverage of their surroundings. The high resolution 1440p of the dashcam along with the front-facing camera lens with Garmin Clarity HDR can capture firm footage indicating critical vehicle details. And the interior lens with night vision presents Garmin’s absolute NightGlo technology to record all driver and passenger collaboration, even in the dark.

Major players in the dashboard camera market are Panasonic Corporation, ABEO Technology, DOD Tech, Pittasoft Co. Ltd., HP Development Company LP, Cobra Electronics Co., Hewlett-Packard, Harman International Industries Inc., Falcon Zero LLC, 360 (QIHU), Thinkware, DOME Technology, Philips, First Scene, Comtec, SAST, JADO, REXing, Kenwood, Yupiteru, Fine Digital, PAPAGO, Nextbase UK, HUNYDON, Qrontech, DAZA, YI Technology, Aiptek Inc., LG Corp, Qrontech Co. Ltd., and Satechi Baravon.

The global dashboard camera market size is expected to grow from $2.53 billion in 2020 to $2.91 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. Dashboard camera market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.96 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.2%. North America accounts for the largest dashboard camera market share. Europe is the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in the dashboard camera market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global dashboard camera 2021 market report is segmented by type into front facing dashcam, front and rear dashcam, front and interior dashcam, triple lens dashcam, miniature dashcam, by technology into basic, advanced, smart, and by application into commercial vehicle, personal vehicle.

