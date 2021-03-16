Funding Opportunity: 2021-2024 Learning Technology Grant Application

Learning Technology Grant Application 2021-2024

To develop, implement, and share innovative programs that utilize learning technologies to personalize learning and/or increase access to high-quality, rigorous learning experiences (such as through online, distance, or blended learning), as well as professional development programs to assist teachers and educational leaders in effectively utilizing learning technology to enhance teaching and learning. These programs (and component activities, materials, courses, etc.) will focus on improving culturally- and linguistically-responsive learning environments, and will support the mission of the NYS Board of Regents, which is to ensure that every child has equitable access to the highest quality educational opportunities, services and supports in schools that provide effective instruction aligned to the state’s standards, as well as positive learning environments so that each child is prepared for success in college, career, and citizenship.

The grant period is three years, from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2024. A budget for Year One only (7/1/21 to 6/30/22) must be submitted with this application, together with a three-year budget summary. Funding beyond Year One will be contingent upon the State Legislature appropriating funds, satisfactory performance in the previous year, and timely receipt of the annual report. No extension or carryover of funds from year to year is allowed.

Commissioner’s Regulations Section 144.8.

Public school districts and consortia of districts or district(s) and BOCES. (Charter Schools are not eligible to apply.)

New York City proposals must be submitted by a Community School District (CSD), either as an individual CSD or as part of a consortium of two (2) or more CSDs.

Big Four public school districts (Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Yonkers) must apply individually.

Rest of State (ROS) Consortia may be comprised of two or more districts and/or at least one district and at least one BOCES.

BOCES may submit a proposal as part of a consortium with at least one district. BOCES are not eligible to apply for an individual award.

Consortia cannot be comprised of only BOCES. Consortia can be comprised of multiple BOCES if at least one district is also a member of the consortium.

All Consortia proposals must be submitted by the Consortium Lead. Consortia leads may be districts or BOCES. Consortia leads must play an active role in the program proposal; leads may not act solely as a flow-through for grant funds.

All public school district applicants, either individual district applications or as part of a Consortium, must give Religious and Independent Schools within their boundaries the opportunity to participate. Religious and Independent Schools choosing to participate must be given the opportunity for meaningful and substantial involvement in the development of the proposal. See Mandatory Requirements section for more information.

Maximum number of proposals:

Each New York City Community School District may submit one (1) application either individually or as part of a consortium with other Community School Districts.



Each Big Four District may submit two (2) applications



ROS Districts may submit one (1) application, either individually or as part of a consortium with other districts and/or BOCES.



BOCES may submit one (1) proposal, as part of a consortium with another district(s) and/or district(s) and BOCES.

Preference, in the form of bonus points, shall be given to proposals submitted by a District or a Consortium that includes:

One or more districts with at least one school identified as a Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) or Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) School.



A District classified as a rural district.



A District serving a high percentage of English Language Learners/Multilingual Learners (ELL/MLL) students, students with disabilities, or economically disadvantaged students.



A Consortium may only receive bonus points once for each category, even if more than one consortium district qualifies for a category.

Available Funding & Regional Distribution

$3,285,000 is expected to be allocated annually. Funds will be divided into three categories: New York City; the Big Four (Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Yonkers) public school districts; and those from all other public school districts and BOCES in the Rest of State (ROS).

Please see the Funding and Awards section of this RFP for additional information.

Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE) Participation Goals Pursuant to Article 15-A of the New York State Executive Law for this grant is 30% of each applicant’s total discretionary non-personal service budget each year of the grant. See the M/WBE Participation Goals section and Appendix G for further information and forms for completion.

Applicants must submit one electronic copy of the completed application as an attachment in Microsoft Word to LTG@nysed.gov. Applicants must also submit one (1) original copy on paper (signature must be in blue ink) and one (1) paper copy postmarked by April 19, 2021 of the full application to:

New York State Education Department Office of Educational Design & Technology 89 Washington Avenue Room 860 EBA Albany, NY 12234 Attn: Mary Ann Valikonis, Learning Technology Grant Application

Important Dates for Awarding Grants

Applications must be postmarked by: April 19, 2021 Anticipated Preliminary Award Notification: Spring 2021 Anticipated Project Period: July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2024

All questions must be submitted by email to LTG@nysed.gov by close of business, March 29, 2021. A complete list of all Questions and Answers will be posted here no later than close of business, April 5, 2021.

Applicants are requested to submit a Letter of Intent (LOI) to LTG@nysed.gov by 5:00 p.m. April 12, 2021. The LOI is not a requirement for submitting a complete application by the application date; however, NYSED strongly encourages all prospective applicants to submit an LOI to ensure a timely and thorough review and rating process.

