Entrepreneur & R.E. Investor Steven Fata Gives Back to the Community With a Donation of $10,000 to Mother Teresa House

Mother Theresa House is a powerful force in helping people pass away in as much comfort and peace as possible. This inspired Steven Fata to donate to the cause.

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- End-of-life care is something that many people don’t think about until a loved one is terminally ill. Charities working in this area often need help. In that spirit, life-long entrepreneur Steven Fata recently donated to help end-of-life care home Mother Theresa House to help continue their services. Mother Theresa House is located in Lansing, Michigan where it operates a home for those who are in hospice or terminally ill, along with their guests. All care is provided without charge, something that shows why donations are so important to the charity.“After my father died in May of 2020, I learned more about Mother Teresa’s House’s Mission to provide end-of-life care, free of charge, to the terminally ill,” remarked Fata, clearly passionate about their work. “I immediately knew it was a nonprofit that I wanted to get involved with. The work they do and help they provide for the community is absolutely amazing!”Fata is originally from Lansing, Michigan. He currently lives and works out of Naples, Florida. His entrepreneurial career began in 1992 when he opened his first bar, Reno’s East, a sports bar in East Lansing. This led to a long list of other successful bars and restaurants in both Michigan and Florida.Now Fata applies his three decades of entrepreneurial experience in real estate development, e-commerce, and direct mail, to name just a few of the areas he has developed deep, diverse skills in.Find out more about Mother Theresa’s House here (insert contact information).###