3/14/2021 8:28:09 PM

Cheyenne - Due to inclement weather and travel concerns, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission is cancelling its March meeting in Cody. The meeting was previously scheduled for March 16 and 17.

The Commission intends to extend its April meeting to address outstanding topics from March. More information will be available in the coming weeks.

(Sara DiRienzo (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -