MORE THAN 1 MILLION FILE STATE TAX RETURNS ELECTRONICALLY, FILING DEADLINE ONE MONTH AWAY

More than 1 million South Carolina returns have been filed electronically at the halfway point for the tax season.

According to figures from the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR), as of March 12, 1,080,548 state Individual Income Tax Returns have been electronically filed.

So far, 98.2% of all returns have been filed electronically, the safest and most accurate option. Individual Income Tax Returns are due April 15, 2021.

Tips for filing your return:

File online for faster and more accurate processing. Free and low-cost options, like SC Fillable Forms, are available for filing your South Carolina return. Visit dor.sc.gov/iit-filing to learn more.

to learn more. If you're expecting a refund, choose direct deposit. Your refund will be automatically deposited into your bank account. It's the fastest, easiest, most secure way to receive your refund.

If you owe a tax bill, pay online at dor.sc.gov/pay to make a quick and easy payment.

to make a quick and easy payment. Make sure you have your W-2s, 1099s, other withholding information, and important documents before you file. Year-end pay stubs may not match what your employer reports to us, which can slow down your return and refund.

Before submitting your tax return, make sure your current mailing address is included, even if you choose direct deposit for your refund.

After you file, check your refund status online at dor.sc.gov/refund. Allow 6-8 weeks for your return and refund to process.

As part of the CARES Act, Congress now allows federal taxpayers taking the standard deduction to claim a deduction of up to $300 for a 2020 cash donation to qualifying charities. However, South Carolina has not conformed to the CARES Act, so if you choose this deduction on your federal return, you must add the same amount to your income on your SCDOR return. See Information Letter 20-34 .

. If you didn't receive an Economic Impact Payment, you may be able to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit with the IRS . If you did receive it, the payment is not taxable income in South Carolina.

. If you did receive it, the payment is not taxable income in South Carolina. Did you save receipts from 2020 gas purchases and vehicle maintenance? The Motor Fuel Income Tax Credit increased from 5 cents per gallon to 7 cents per gallon.

from 5 cents per gallon to 7 cents per gallon. The SC Earned Income Tax Credit increased to 62.5% of the federal credit. To claim this credit you must be eligible for the federal credit and must be a full-year resident of South Carolina.

to 62.5% of the federal credit. To claim this credit you must be eligible for the federal credit and must be a full-year resident of South Carolina. The maximum allowable credit for the Two Wage Earner Credit in 2020 is $280, up from $257 in 2019.