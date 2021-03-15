Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OWNER OF DILLON COUNTY CREDIT REPAIR BUSINESS ARRESTED FOR FAILURE TO PAY WITHHOLDING TAX

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested the owner of a Dillon County credit repair business and charged him with eight counts of failing to pay over Withholding Tax.

Gary Hanna, 69, owner of Hanna Credit Repair, LLC, withheld taxes from his employees' pay but failed to pay $11,575 in Withholding Tax to the SCDOR for the periods of 2011-2016 and 2018-2019, according to arrest warrants. During the criminal investigation, Hanna paid some of the taxes due but did not pay the balance, the warrants allege.

If convicted, Hanna faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count. He is being held in the Dillon County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply. 

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, 300A Outlet Pointe Boulevard, Columbia, SC 29210.   

