Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Encourages Businesses to Apply for 2021 Governor’s Wellness Award

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts encouraged businesses to apply for the 2021 Governor’s Wellness Award beginning March 15, 2021.

“Working to improve personal health and wellness is key to a great quality of life,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Every year, we take the opportunity to highlight some of the organizations across the state that are helping empower their teammates. We encourage organizations to apply, so we can help recognize their work.”

The Governor’s Wellness Award encourages businesses to strive for a quality wellness program through leadership support, assessment of employees’ health risks and interests, a written wellness plan with measurable goals and objectives, supportive policies and environments, and ability to demonstrate outcomes from wellness efforts.

Businesses can apply at the Sower, Grower, or Harvester award level. The Sower level plants the seeds for wellness, while the Grower level is intended to show how businesses are progressing with their wellness program. The Harvester level is available to businesses that are reaping the benefits of an advanced wellness program and can demonstrate high-quality outcomes.

To apply, go to the Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council website at www.pphd.org/pwwc.html. All new and recertifying applicants are encouraged to watch the informational webinar, which reviews the application process. The webinar is available by clicking here (entering a name and email address is required to view the webinar).

Businesses interested in the Governor’s Wellness Award will find the application link at https://panhandleworksitewellnesscouncil.wildapricot.org/Governors-Wellness-Award. The final application deadline is June 15, 2021 by midnight MT.

The Governor’s Wellness Award is sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and administered by the Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council, proudly part of Panhandle Public Health District. For more information, interested businesses should contact Jessica Davies at 308-487-3600 x101 or jdavies@pphd.org.

