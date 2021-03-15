International Organization for Migration (IOM) and National Coordinating Committee for Combating and Preventing Illegal Migration and Trafficking in Persons (NCCPIM&TIP) conduct the first training for the staff of the only shelter for Victims of…

on 28th February to 2nd March 2021, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) mission to the Arab Republic of Egypt conducted a training for 16 staff members of the only government-run shelter for victims of trafficking (VoTs) in Egypt – one of the joint priorities towards the enhancement of the framework of protection for VoTs. The training was organized within the framework of the project “Strengthening the Sphere of Protection for Victims of Trafficking and Vulnerable Migrants in Egypt While Preventing Irregular Migration and Human Trafficking” (SPHERE ll), which aims to expand and strengthen the scope of protection and assistance to victims of trafficking and vulnerable migrants at risk of exploitation in Egypt on a rights-based approach, supported by the Government of Denmark.

The training was developed and conducted by IOM and various government stakeholders such as the Ministry of Social Solidarity, the Office of the Prosecutor General, the National Council for Childhood and Motherhood (NCCM), in cooperation with the National Coordinating Committee for Combating and Preventing Illegal Migration and Trafficking in Persons (NCCPIM&TIP), with a special focus on shelter management and protection provision for VoTs. The three-day training programme covered a number of fundamental elements on this topic: definition of human trafficking, national referral mechanism for cases of trafficking, how to deal with victims at the shelter, data management, provision of psychosocial support, and more; all in order to enhance the participants’ knowledge in identifying the victims’ needs, understanding their profiles, and adopting the best approach for a holistic protection and reintegration plan. The training also addressed and provided tools for staff to manage and deal with stress, burnout syndrome, and compassion fatigue.

The Minister of Social Solidarity, Dr. Nevin Al-Kabbaj, alongside H. E. Ambassador Svend Olling, Denmark’s Ambassador to Egypt, Ambassador Naela Gabr, Chairperson of NCCPIM&TIP, Laurent De Boeck, the Chief of Mission of IOM Egypt, and NCCM, commenced the training with opening remarks.

“We believe it is essential to work together across borders to secure that migrants and victims of trafficking are treated with decency and humanity. The shelter is a key protection intervention in this matter, and we are very glad to have it as a product of SPHERE project. We look forward to further see the fruits of the joint efforts between Denmark and Egypt.”, said H. E. Ambassador Svend Olling, Denmark’s Ambassador to Egypt.

“Through a collaborated effort of several governmental stakeholders, we were able to provide protection services, including dedicated shelter, to victims of all forms of trafficking and allocate adequate resources and staffing for these services”, said Laurent De Boeck, IOM Chief of Mission in Egypt.

SPHERE ll project supports the realization of Egypt’s Sustainable Development Strategy: Egypt’s Vision 2030. It also falls in line with the United Nations’ Agenda 2030, specifically the UN Sustainable Development Goals, namely, Goal 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth; Goal 10: Reduced Inequalities; Goal 16: Peace, justice and strong institutions and Goal 17: Partnership for the Goals.