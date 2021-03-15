Medicare Planning of America Launches New Website to Feature Medicare Supplemental Insurance Plans
Medicare planning of America launches a new website and offers to feature other supplemental insurance companies' plans.ROCKINGHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicare Planning of America is happy to announce the launch of its new website, medicareplanningusa.com. The website incorporates technology that strives to match people with personalized Medicare insurance plans tailored to fit their tastes and needs. The company aims to help customers select the best plan possible by featuring other Medicare Advantage providers' plans in its online market.
This website has been designed with the user's interest in mind. It offers interactiveness coupled with ease of use and navigation that guarantees a quick, smooth experience. Content-wise, it contains comprehensive information on the variety of Medicare plans available, as well as a section of FAQs that help answer some of the questions one might come up with when looking for a Medicare insurer.
Just by a simple phone call, Medicare Planning of America offers a personalized Medicare plan comparison from top-rated companies that enable customers to find the perfect Medicare plan while operating within their budget constraints. This enables any American citizen seeking Medicare to find an affordable plan regardless of their age or occupation. Moreover, once on the website, users can consult Medicare Planning of America's experts, who will listen and clarify any doubts through the free consultation service.
Medicare Planning of America's primary goal is to provide a platform for people to access and enroll in Medicare Part C, Part D, or Medigap insurance plans. Users can compare the coverages available and follow the progress of their plans so that no one misses out on the next enrollment starting date. It's important to note that Medicare Planning of America is now focusing primarily on the provision of Medicare Advantage (Medicare Part C), which, among other benefits, offers long-term savings, plan flexibility, and better care.
Medicare Advantage is an alternative to Original Medicare and offers many of the same benefits, along with extended coverage (which includes dental, vision, and hearing services). It's offered through private insurance but must operate according to Medicare rules. However, it relies on its own network of participating health care providers, so coverage depends on location. Medigap is also sold through private companies but isn't an alternative option to Original Medicare; it's meant to be a supplement to insurance by filling in the gaps and is offered wherever Medicare is accepted. Costs for plans vary based on coverage levels.
With a license to operate in every state across the U.S., Medicare Planning of America commands a significant presence in the online marketplace. In a new move, it would like to inform the many supplemental insurance companies — especially those providing Medicare Advantage plans — that it would be happy to include their plans on its website. By collaborating with Medicare Planning of America, companies can enjoy exposure and a more widespread audience.
For more information on Medicare Planning of America, visit its website at medicareplanningusa.com or call 800-309-6889 for a personalized Medicare plan comparison.
Medicare Planning of America is a non-governmental entity powered by Innovative Financial Partners LLC, a health insurance sales agency.
