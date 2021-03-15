LawCloud Releases Form C to Comply with Reg CF Rule Changes

LawCloud provides Filing Solutions for use of SPV in equity crowdfunding offerings.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- LawCloud has released an updated Form C technology solution to its funding platform clients to assist them in filing fully compliant disclosure documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the updated rules effective today.The updated service allows for larger offerings and the use of a special purpose crowdfunding vehicle which will allow issuers to raise money with a single investor on its capitalization table. New risk factor disclosures have been added which are critical disclosures for investors and also help protect issuers and platforms. The updated service also provides for the issuance of multiple Form C filings required under the new rules in certain circumstances."The changes to the Form C to comply with the new rules are actually quite complex and far-reaching throughout this critical regulatory filing. We are pleased to continue supporting funding portals with the gold standard in Reg CF disclosure filings" said Michael Knox, CEO of LawCloud.The Regulation Crowdfunding industry has seen unprecedented growth in the last two years with investments increasing 77.6% from $134.8 million in 2019 to $239.4 million in 2020 and is projected to surpass $500 million in 2021. LawCloud looks forward to supporting the industry’s growth through its industry-leading compliance and disclosure documents.About LawCloudLawCloud, previously known as iDisclose, was founded in 2015, and is an industry-leading platform in the crowdfunding and legal disclosure space with major contracts with law firms as well as funding platforms such as Water Works Funds, Title3Funds, MicroVentures, and FundMe. In addition, LawCloud offers legal document solutions for all small businesses, including regulatory documents, deal documents, HR documents and other business documents.