Lucian Chete Appointed Romania And Moldova Sales Manager at Multipoint Group
Leading Cyber Security Distributor MultiPoint Group Expand Its EMEA presence.KFAR SABA, ISRAEL, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multipoint Group, a leader in Cyber Strong Strategy solutions, has announced Mr. Lucian Chete as Sales Manager for Romania and Moldova. The appointment follows numerous expansion announcements by Multipoint Group, including a new office in UAE and a strategic alliance with Ingecom.
Lucian Chete has over 20 years of experience in the IT & C sector, offering R&D and specialized support for various client sectors, including government, healthcare, education, utilities, banking, and private business. Mr. Chete holds a degree in Economic Engineering from the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca
Mr. Chete will lead distribution activities of cyber security and IT management solutions in Romania and Moldova. Those solutions enable organizations to build on the four pillars of Cyber Strong Strategy: Discovery, Monitoring, Control, and Protection, in order to protect against advanced threats that become harder to stop using legacy solutions. Mr. Chete will work closely with local integrators and MSPs to bring organizations in the geographic those best-of-breed cybersecurity solutions.
The Romania and Moldova office enhances Multipoint Group presence in EMEA, alongside existing operations in Israel, Greece, Cyprus, UAE, and the Balkans. Through the support and knowledge center located in Israel and Greece, Multipoint will provide advanced support to its customers.
Among the solutions to be distributed by Multipoint in the Romania and Moldova region are Firemon, AnyDesk, ExtraHop, SealPath, AT&T Cybersecurity, OneLogin, and Druva. More information is available on http://www.multipoint.eu.com.
