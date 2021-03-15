Max Sound Corp (MAX-D) Signs Landmark Agreement with Formula 4 Protocol in Deal it calls the New Paradigm-Shattering Precedent For HD Audio Branded Content that Includes National and then International Distribution in Major Retail

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Max Sound Corp (OTC: MAXD) announced today that it has signed a Joint Venture Licensing Agreement providing its HD Audio Technology to Formula 4 Protocol, one of the top up and coming Life Mastery programs that is leveling people up all over the world leading them to a substantially improved experience of rapid positive changes in every area of their life. Formula 4 Protocol will begin immediately upgrading yet again its successful line as an improved, premium offering of courses and meditations processed and branded with MAX-D HD Audio to provide users the option of an even deeper, more immersive transformational experience than has already been reported in some 62,000 users over two one-year test markets.



Formula 4 Protocol has received thousands of positive audio, video and written reviews primarily from the most important people on earth... its student-customers. Including over the top things said like no other program in its class ever before has had as spontaneous reactions or otherwise such as “this is the best thing you will ever get in your life” and “this is as close to a magic bullet as you can get.” Especially, noteworthy is the line of cutting-edge Formula 4 Protocol meditations, which take its users through a transformative and healing experience.

Hailed by thousands of its students for its ability to produce epic breakthroughs on many levels, Formula 4's newly reimagined courses are an organic combination of cutting edge visual and audio technologies that are delivered in an intimate setting to students of Life Mastery from all types of backgrounds now available globally on the Teachable.com platform. Based in large part on the Science of Psychoneuroimmunology, and proven to work through the conscious, subconscious and heart-based energy-centers, Formula 4 incorporates the most advanced evolutionary principles available in the world today, based in un-challengeable science, research and well documented human experience, consistently demonstrating a spontaneous and dramatic ability to increase cellular health down to the atomic particle level. Formula 4’s meditations utilize an ultra-advanced hybrid of digital and analog stimuli, incorporating cybernetics, the blended hypnosis principles of Milton Erickson and Delores Cannon (QHHT), as well as health producing sonic frequencies and multi-layered visualizers, that are sequenced to consistently energize and rapidly retrain the living ecosystem to the highest form of our positive capabilities, the net-effect of which is to give each Formula 4 practitioner amazing (yet often outrageous sounding results) that manifest daily improvements in health, happiness, abundance, gratitude, love and celebration. To experience the incredible benefits of Formula 4 privately, visit: https://Formula4Protocol.com

MAX-D has had equally amazing user responses, including consumer test quotes such as “I can feel the sound everywhere, like it’s in my body.” Utilizing the MAX-D technology, Formula 4 Protocol is delivering some of the most advanced, most effective meditations in the world today. When presented with any choice between MAX-D HD Audio or standard audio, consumers always prefer MAX-D. Watch the MAX-D equivalent to the Pepsi Challenge here:



MAX-D Venice Beach Challenge with Bose, Beats and Sony headphones

In addition to the new mandatory upfront 6-figure licensing fee, MAX-D will be receiving royalties for up to 10 years from the sales of the MAX-D HD Audio version of Formula 4 Protocol. Formula 4 will process their renowned sound healing audio meditations and courses through MAX-D’s HD Audio technology to enhance the clarity of their recordings to create a deeper, more profound listening experience for its growing global audience.

Max Sound CEO Greg Halpern was the recipient of the Formula 4 Protocol. It’s a culmination of his life experiences and knowledge from the health and wellness field packaged and made available as an online course. In Halpern’s early days he was mentored by self help pioneers Earl Nightingale, Zig Ziglar and W. Clement Stone. This theme has carried throughout his entrepreneurial career by bringing new technologies to market to create a better world for future generations.

“Formula 4 started out as a project that just helps people live a better life. It is a simple way for people to learn new and easy ways to improve their health, happiness and wealth. Now it’s taken a life of its own and Formula 4 Users are having truly evolutionary experiences in real time, with no real learning curve. All you have to do is watch and listen and you’ll level up," said Halpern. He continued, “The content has already proven to be an amazing benefit to people everywhere and now they’ll get an even better version of that with MAX-D HD Audio, so it’s very gratifying. Formula 4 fulfills its destiny and soon consumers everywhere and MAX-D get another source of revenue that could last for a long time.”

The joint venture includes high level retail positioning distribution through global retail throughout the United States, including point of purchase QR Kiosks in health isles now popular and most rapidly growing lines in Drug Store Chains expected in Q2 in a new emerging home compatible with items such as CBD, homeopathic formulas, herbal remedies, aroma therapy, TENs units, massagers, nootropics and assorted healthy supplement products.

The kiosk will feature all of Formula 4 Protocol’s life mastery courses co-branded with MAX-D that will make peoples lives happier, healthier and wealthier. A couple more of the thousands of testimonials -

“This meditation is such an incredible gift! I could immediately feel the healing energy. I listened to this several times before going to sleep. I feel asleep instantly each time I listened to this meditation, but I could feel that my body was going into a state of deep healing. With all of my heart, I am truly grateful!” - Joseph, 31

“I LOVE Formula 4 Protocol!! It's helped me make some HUGE changes in how I look at my life & my experiences... These principles have become such a part of my reconstruction as I am going thru some personal changes. Formula 4 has LITERALLY saved my life!! I've dealt with clinical depression since I was in grade school (I'm now 43), & just before I found this course, I was in the depths of a dark, dark depression. Desperate to get out of it, I tried this, thinking if I try it, I’ll just be disappointed & delete it - except that it's WORKED! I love Formula 4!!!” - Brandy, 43

Proven to be preferred emphatically in every single consumer and professional test, as well as University Studies, patented dynamic MAX-D, with trademarked HD Audio, and now Biometric Audio Security MAX-D, are bringing forth cutting edge technologies that have made a lasting impression on Industry Celebrities and Professionals as well as consumers globally with over a million app downloads with zero social marketing to date. MAX-D also is part of Qualcomm's partnership program and will soon bring out a new quadrophonic blue tooth stereo that fills up a large room with Concert quality sound but is small enough to fit in your pockets. This machine is predicted to be an amazing breakthrough of epic proportions. HD Audio® is a registered trademark of Max Sound Corp. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Experience the amazing benefits of MAX-D best-in-class HD Audio Technology at https://www.maxd.audio

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Max Sound's intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, technical development risks, and other risk factors. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Max Sound disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Max Sound Corporation and its Affiliates on its website https://www.maxd.audio/invest or at http://www.sec.gov

