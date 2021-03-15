NXP Semiconductors to Join S&P 500 Index

/EIN News/ -- EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) (the "Company") today announced that it will be added to the S&P 500 index, beginning at the open of trading on Monday, March 22, 2021.



"We are honored to join the esteemed group of global companies that comprise the S&P 500," said Kurt Sievers, President and CEO of NXP Semiconductors. "This significant milestone reflects the efforts of our entire global NXP team, dedicated to being the world leader in secure connections for the smarter world, and driving innovation to make lives easier, better, and safer."

The S&P 500 index is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. NXP Semiconductors N.V. will be added to the GICS Information Technology Sub-Industry index.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

