Maalouf Ashford & Talbot Named Law Firm of the Year for 2021 in 13 Countries and in Multiple Categories

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, one of the world’s leading international law firms, today announced that the Firm has been named Law Firm of the Year for 2021 in 13 Countries and in multiple categories including:

UNITED STATES

Arbitration & Litigation
Banking & Finance
Capital Markets
Compliance
Corporate
Energy
Environmental
Full Service
Islamic Finance
International Trade & Finance
M&A
Oil & Gas
Shipping & Maritime
Tax
Real Estate

DUBAI

Arbitration & Litigation
Banking & Finance
Compliance
Corporate
Intellectual Property
Oil & Gas
Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
Real Estate
Shipping & Maritime
Technology, Media & Telecommunications
Real Estate

SAUDI ARABIA

Arbitration & Litigation
Corporate
Compliance
Intellectual Property
M&A
Oil & Gas
Regulatory
Real Estate

BAHRAIN

Arbitration & Litigation
Banking & Finance
Compliance
Corporate
Oil & Gas
Regulatory
Real Estate

EGYPT

Arbitration & Litigation
Corporate
Compliance
Intellectual Property
Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
Regulatory
Technology
Media & Telecommunications
Real Estate

IRAQ

Arbitration & Litigation
Compliance
Corporate
International Trade & Finance
Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
Regulatory

JORDAN

Arbitration & Litigation
Compliance
Corporate
International Trade & Finance
Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
Regulatory

LEBANON

Arbitration & Litigation
Banking & Finance
Compliance
Corporate
M&A
Oil & Gas
Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
Regulatory
Real Estate

MOROCCO

Arbitration & Litigation
Compliance
Corporate
International Trade & Finance
Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
Regulatory

QATAR

Arbitration and Litigation
International Finance
Intellectual Property & Technology
M&A
Media and Telecommunications

CHINA

Banking & Finance
Corporate
M&A
Oil & Gas

UK

International Finance
M&A

BRAZIL

Corporate
M&A
Oil & Gas

ABOUT MAALOUF ASHFORD & TALBOT

Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP, is one of the world's leading international law firms with offices throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

The Firm represents Fortune 500 Companies in connection with matters involving international trade & finance law, arbitration & litigation, oil & gas law, corporate law, banking law, compliance and regulatory issues, technology, media and telecommunications law, pharmaceuticals law, tax law, mergers & acquisitions, Islamic finance law, intellectual property law, and media & telecommunications law.

Maalouf Ashford & Talbot has offices in New York City, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Al Khoper, Al Qatif, Cairo, Beirut, Baghdad, Erbil, Amman, Zurich, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, and affiliated offices in over 90 different countries worldwide.

Maalouf Ashford & Talbot represent clients in connection with their legal needs in the following countries:

MIDDLE EAST

United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
Qatar
Bahrain
Morocco
Iraq
Kuwait
Oman
Yemen
Lebanon
Syria
Jordan
Tunisia
Afghanistan
Libya
Israel
Iran (sanctions only)

AFRICA

Nigeria
Benin
Angola
Botswana
Republic of Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo
Central African Republic
Chad
Burkina Faso
Madagascar
Malawi
Burundi
Sierra Leone
Mauritius
Mozambique
Cameroon
Niger
Namibia
Seychelles
Mali
Cote d’Voire
South Africa
Swaziland
Djibouti
Eritrea
Zimbabwe
Equatorial Guinea
Cape Verde
Algeria
Ethiopia
Gabon
Mauritania
Ghana
Guinea
Kenya
Liberia
Senegal
Somalia
Tanzania
Uganda
South Sudan
Sudan (sanctions only)

AMERICAS

United States
Mexico
Canada
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile

EUROPE

United Kingdom
France
Switzerland
Spain
Germany
Russia
Italy
Belgium
Austria
Greece

ASIA

China
Japan
South Korea
Singapore
India
Pakistan
Malaysia
Vietnam
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines

About Dr. John J. Maalouf

Dr. John J. Maalouf, Senior Partner of the Firm, is one of Wall Street’s top lawyers and is a globally recognized expert in the areas of International Trade & Finance Law, International Arbitration & Litigation, Corporate & Business Law, Banking Law, Mergers & Acquisitions, Oil & Gas Law, Pharmaceuticals Law, Telecommunications Law, and Intellectual Property Law.

Dr. Maalouf has been ranked as one of the Top 10 International Trade & Finance Lawyers in the United States for the past 15 consecutive years by the United States Lawyer Rankings, 2006 - 2020 Editions, taking the No. 1 position for the past 3 consecutive years.

In addition to being one of the world’s leading lawyers, Dr. Maalouf is also an International Arbitrator with the following Courts of International Arbitration and International Arbitration Centers:

• London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA)
• Dubai International Financial Center/LCIA (DIFC/LCIA)
• Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC)
• Abu Dhabi Global Markets Arbitration Centre (ADGM)
• Swiss Arbitration Association (ASA)
• Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre (EMAC)
• International Council for Commercial Arbitration (ICCA - The Hague, The Netherlands)
• Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA - United States of America)
• New York International Arbitration Center (NYIAC - Member)
• British Virgin Islands International Arbitration Centre (BVI IAC)
• Australian Centre for International Commercial Arbitration (ACICA)
• British Columbia International Commercial Arbitration Centre (BCICAC)
• GCC Arbitration Centre (Bahrain)
• Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC)
• Korean Commercial Arbitration Board (KCAB)

As an International Arbitrator, Dr. Maalouf has over 15 years of experience deciding large international commercial disputes between multinational companies around the world. In addition, Dr. Maalouf is a Member of MENSA, the International High IQ Society, and has a certified Genius IQ.

Lisa Stone
lisa.stone@maaloufashford.com

