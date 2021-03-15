Maalouf Ashford & Talbot Named Law Firm of the Year for 2021 in 13 Countries and in Multiple Categories

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, one of the world’s leading international law firms, today announced that the Firm has been named Law Firm of the Year for 2021 in 13 Countries and in multiple categories including:



UNITED STATES



Arbitration & Litigation

Banking & Finance

Capital Markets

Compliance

Corporate

Energy

Environmental

Full Service

Islamic Finance

International Trade & Finance

M&A

Oil & Gas

Shipping & Maritime

Tax

Real Estate



DUBAI



Arbitration & Litigation

Banking & Finance

Compliance

Corporate

Intellectual Property

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

Real Estate

Shipping & Maritime

Technology, Media & Telecommunications

Real Estate



SAUDI ARABIA



Arbitration & Litigation

Corporate

Compliance

Intellectual Property

M&A

Oil & Gas

Regulatory

Real Estate



BAHRAIN



Arbitration & Litigation

Banking & Finance

Compliance

Corporate

Oil & Gas

Regulatory

Real Estate



EGYPT



Arbitration & Litigation

Corporate

Compliance

Intellectual Property

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

Regulatory

Technology

Media & Telecommunications

Real Estate



IRAQ



Arbitration & Litigation

Compliance

Corporate

International Trade & Finance

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

Regulatory



JORDAN



Arbitration & Litigation

Compliance

Corporate

International Trade & Finance

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

Regulatory



LEBANON



Arbitration & Litigation

Banking & Finance

Compliance

Corporate

M&A

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

Regulatory

Real Estate



MOROCCO



Arbitration & Litigation

Compliance

Corporate

International Trade & Finance

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

Regulatory



QATAR



Arbitration and Litigation

International Finance

Intellectual Property & Technology

M&A

Media and Telecommunications



CHINA



Banking & Finance

Corporate

M&A

Oil & Gas



UK



International Finance

M&A



BRAZIL



Corporate

M&A

Oil & Gas



ABOUT MAALOUF ASHFORD & TALBOT



Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP, is one of the world's leading international law firms with offices throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.



The Firm represents Fortune 500 Companies in connection with matters involving international trade & finance law, arbitration & litigation, oil & gas law, corporate law, banking law, compliance and regulatory issues, technology, media and telecommunications law, pharmaceuticals law, tax law, mergers & acquisitions, Islamic finance law, intellectual property law, and media & telecommunications law.



Maalouf Ashford & Talbot has offices in New York City, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Al Khoper, Al Qatif, Cairo, Beirut, Baghdad, Erbil, Amman, Zurich, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, and affiliated offices in over 90 different countries worldwide.



Maalouf Ashford & Talbot represent clients in connection with their legal needs in the following countries:



MIDDLE EAST



United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Qatar

Bahrain

Morocco

Iraq

Kuwait

Oman

Yemen

Lebanon

Syria

Jordan

Tunisia

Afghanistan

Libya

Israel

Iran (sanctions only)

AFRICA

Nigeria

Benin

Angola

Botswana

Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo

Central African Republic

Chad

Burkina Faso

Madagascar

Malawi

Burundi

Sierra Leone

Mauritius

Mozambique

Cameroon

Niger

Namibia

Seychelles

Mali

Cote d’Voire

South Africa

Swaziland

Djibouti

Eritrea

Zimbabwe

Equatorial Guinea

Cape Verde

Algeria

Ethiopia

Gabon

Mauritania

Ghana

Guinea

Kenya

Liberia

Senegal

Somalia

Tanzania

Uganda

South Sudan

Sudan (sanctions only)



AMERICAS

United States

Mexico

Canada

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile



EUROPE

United Kingdom

France

Switzerland

Spain

Germany

Russia

Italy

Belgium

Austria

Greece

ASIA



China

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

India

Pakistan

Malaysia

Vietnam

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines



About Dr. John J. Maalouf



Dr. John J. Maalouf, Senior Partner of the Firm, is one of Wall Street’s top lawyers and is a globally recognized expert in the areas of International Trade & Finance Law, International Arbitration & Litigation, Corporate & Business Law, Banking Law, Mergers & Acquisitions, Oil & Gas Law, Pharmaceuticals Law, Telecommunications Law, and Intellectual Property Law.



Dr. Maalouf has been ranked as one of the Top 10 International Trade & Finance Lawyers in the United States for the past 15 consecutive years by the United States Lawyer Rankings, 2006 - 2020 Editions, taking the No. 1 position for the past 3 consecutive years.



In addition to being one of the world’s leading lawyers, Dr. Maalouf is also an International Arbitrator with the following Courts of International Arbitration and International Arbitration Centers:



• London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA)

• Dubai International Financial Center/LCIA (DIFC/LCIA)

• Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC)

• Abu Dhabi Global Markets Arbitration Centre (ADGM)

• Swiss Arbitration Association (ASA)

• Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre (EMAC)

• International Council for Commercial Arbitration (ICCA - The Hague, The Netherlands)

• Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA - United States of America)

• New York International Arbitration Center (NYIAC - Member)

• British Virgin Islands International Arbitration Centre (BVI IAC)

• Australian Centre for International Commercial Arbitration (ACICA)

• British Columbia International Commercial Arbitration Centre (BCICAC)

• GCC Arbitration Centre (Bahrain)

• Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC)

• Korean Commercial Arbitration Board (KCAB)



As an International Arbitrator, Dr. Maalouf has over 15 years of experience deciding large international commercial disputes between multinational companies around the world. In addition, Dr. Maalouf is a Member of MENSA, the International High IQ Society, and has a certified Genius IQ.

