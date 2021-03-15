Ninepoint Partners LP Announces Voting Results for Proposed Fund Merger of Ninepoint Concentrated Canadian Equity Fund

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners) announced today the voting results following the special meeting of unitholders of Ninepoint Concentrated Canadian Equity Fund (the Terminating Fund).



Voting on the following matters was conducted at a special meeting of the Terminating Fund held telephonically on March 12, 2021. Voting was permitted via internet, telephone, facsimile, mail and by proxy. The results of the votes of unitholders are reported below.

Fund Matter Voted Upon Result Ninepoint Concentrated Canadian Equity Fund, other than Series F Merger of Ninepoint Concentrated Canadian Equity Fund into Ninepoint Convertible Securities Fund Approved Ninepoint Concentrated Canadian Equity Fund, Series F Merger of Ninepoint Concentrated Canadian Equity Fund into Ninepoint Convertible Securities Fund Approved

Ninepoint Partners has received the required approval from the securities regulator in respect of the merger of the Terminating Fund into Ninepoint Convertible Securities Fund. Having also received the required approval of unitholders of the Terminating Fund, including Series F unitholders who voted separately as a series, the merger is expected to be effective on or about March 19, 2021.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint Partners offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including Alternative Income and Real Assets, in addition to North American and Global Equities.

