Central Consulting Group Named 2020 Deltek Services Excellence Partner of the Year

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Consulting Group (CCG), a Deltek partner helping global architectural, engineering and professional services firms realize greater functionality from their software investment, today announced that Deltek has named the company 2020 Services Excellence Partner of the Year for its leadership in and contributions and dedication to supporting Deltek solutions.



“2020 has been a year like no other and Deltek’s deep partner network enabled thousands of customers to quickly pivot and strengthen their businesses during these uncertain times,” said Jonathan Eisner, Vice President of Global Partner Sales and Alliances.”

CCG Managing Partner Jim Falkanger said, “This prestigious award validates our efforts to deliver innovative services to our clients to ensure they optimize value from their Deltek investment. Our proprietary Effectiveness Review is an example of how we help Vision and Vantagepoint clients identify process and productivity roadblocks and gaps and document recommendations to help them overcome challenges and achieve business growth.”

About Central Consulting Group

Since 2002, Central Consulting Group (CCG), Deltek’s largest Vision/Vantagepoint partner, has helped thousands of architectural, engineering, construction, and professional services firms worldwide realize greater functionality from of their software investment. In addition to implementing, training, tailoring, customizing and integrating Deltek ERP Software, CCG assists clients with Vantagepoint and Vision/Vantagepoint migrations to the cloud. CCG experts solve business challenges and support them throughout the project and software lifecycle.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.