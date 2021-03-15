SCWorx has appointed Alton Irby to serve as a member of the Board of Directors effective immediately

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX), a provider of data management services to healthcare providers, announced today its Board of Directors has appointed Alton Irby to serve as a board member, effective immediately.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Irby to the SCWorx board of directors,” said Tim Hannibal, President and COO of SCWorx. “We believe that Mr. Irby’s long experience as an investment banker and advisor to many corporate boards in both the United States and Europe will bring valuable experience to SCWorx. In particular, his 17 year tenure as a senior member of the Board of McKesson Corporation gives him valuable experience in healthcare and is specifically relevant to large hospital groups which SCWorx targets.”

As a result of the resignation of Charles K. Miller, the Nasdaq Stock Market had previously notified the Company that it did not comply with the audit committee requirements for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market . Based on the appointment of Alton Irby to the Company’s audit committee, Nasdaq has notified the Company that it now complies with its audit committee rule, and this matter is now closed.

About SCWorx Corp.

SCWorx has created an advanced attributed virtualized item data warehouse utilizing machine learning and artificial intelligence to offer a suite of software-as-a-service-based solutions for healthcare providers. The value proposition for customers revolves around the full integration of all solution modules with the company’s data platform. The solution modules include Virtual Item Master, data cleanse and normalization, contract management and request for pricing (RFP) module, automated rebate management module, data interoperability (EMR, MMIS, finance) module, Automated Item Add Portal, Virtual General Ledger, and the data analytics module. SCWorx creates a single source for information for the healthcare provider’s data governance and analytics requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future contract renewals and terminations, future financial position, prospects, plans, and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. You can identify many (but not all) such forward-looking statements by looking for words such as “assumes,” “approximates,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “could,” “would,” “may” or other similar expressions. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, early termination of agreements, securing future contracts and orders, future product sourcing, supply disruptions, containing costs, the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient resources of the company to meet its business objectives and operational requirements and other important factors that are detailed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made from time to time by SCWorx, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Matters described in forward-looking statements may also be affected by other known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control or predict. SCWorx undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

