Cape Fox Lodge and Baranof Fishing Partner to Bring Back Adventure!

/EIN News/ -- Ketchikan, Alaska, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After spending over a year at home, are you looking to bring back vacation and adventure? Cape Fox Lodge and Baranof Fishing are partnering to bring the adventure back to your life in Alaska.

Now is the time to cast away your troubles and have that Alaskan adventure you have always wanted to take. Cape Fox Lodge is a luxurious retreat that has been providing food and lodging for traveling friends and guests for over 30 years. By partnering with Baranof fishing, we can give you lavish accommodations and fishing tour packages at reasonable prices.

Cape Fox Lodge and Baranof Fishing are offering our adventure friends the five best things to attract you to make Ketchikan your adventure destination:

Stay for four nights in a water view room with double occupancy

Receive a gift card good for any of the Cape Fox family of restaurants or the Baranof Alaska Fish House

Two days of fishing for two people (six hours/day)

Transportation to and from the airport ferry and daily rides to the fishing boats

The new personal Cape Fox Lodge Concierge Service to help the guest through their entire stay

We are partnering together to you more adventure without more prices. After a year at home, come to Ketchikan, Alaska, to bring back the adventure.

For additional information, call (907) 617-9579.

About Cape Fox Corporation

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial (Tourism) Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in tourism, information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services, and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox Corporation to learn more.

