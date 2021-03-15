First Midwest Bank Partners With 101.9 THE MIX to Honor Women-Owned Businesses

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second straight year, First Midwest Bank has joined forces with 101.9 THE MIX to celebrate and recognize women-owned businesses through its Inspiring Women in Business contest. The grand prize winner will be awarded $5,000 for her business and another $5,000 to donate to a local non-profit organization.



“While the last year has been incredibly challenging for all small business owners, many studies show that the pandemic has disproportionally impacted the health of women-owned businesses,” said Cheri Rubocki, Director of Branch Banking at First Midwest Bank. “We are proud to partner with THE MIX again to recognize and reward the contributions and resiliency of female entrepreneurs, and we hope they inspire other women to keep pursuing their dreams—even during the most challenging of times.”

Jeff England, Vice President, Market Manager Hubbard Chicago said, “We are thrilled to again partner with a community-minded institution like First Midwest on such an important endeavor. Celebrating women and their accomplishments in business for the second year in a row will not only have an impact on a local business, but also on a local nonprofit.”

The Inspiring Women in Business contest is open to women-owned businesses in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin. Nominees will be evaluated on three primary criteria: community involvement, inspiration to others and work-related accomplishments. The deadline to submit a nomination is May 9, 2021.

To nominate a deserving woman business owner or to learn more about the contest, visit: www.inspirewomenbiz.com.

About First Midwest

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $21 billion of assets and an additional $14 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and First Midwest’s other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, eastern Iowa and other markets in the Midwest. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com

CONTACT:

Maurissa Kanter

SVP, Director of Corporate Communications

(708) 831-7345

maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com