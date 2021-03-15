PFSweb to Expand Distribution Footprint West with a New Fulfillment Center in Las Vegas Area

/EIN News/ -- ALLEN, Texas, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFS, the operations business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, is opening a new fulfillment distribution center in North Las Vegas, NV. The new facility in the greater Las Vegas area expands its total North American fulfillment center footprint to seven facilities.



The facility is strategically located in close proximity to the North Las Vegas Airport, and is estimated to bring up to approximately 300 full-time, part-time, and seasonal jobs to the local market by the end of the year. The additional capacity within the PFS fulfillment network provides expansion opportunities for new and existing clients with high concentrations of west coast customers.

Accompanying the opening of this facility is a new signed contract with a large skincare company. This new client will go live in Q2 2021 and also include fulfillment and transportation management services from PFS’ Memphis and Toronto area centers. Operating out of three PFS fulfillment centers, this brand will be well suited for regional fulfillment throughout the United States and Canada.

“Continuing trends experienced throughout 2020, our new and existing clients are looking to decentralize their fulfillment operations and expand capacity to accommodate increased eCommerce demand. This new fulfillment center in the Las Vegas area allows us to meet those expectations and provide faster ground delivery to west coast customers,” commented Zach Thomann, EVP and President of PFS. “The rapid and successful deployment of our two new facilities in the second half of last year gives me great confidence that we can exceed the expectations of this new skincare client in addition to our other existing and new clients to come.”

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection, platform implementation and orchestrated services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfsweb.com.

