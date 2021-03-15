LaneAxis Launches $5 Million Crowdfund Campaign on StartEngine to Accelerate Direct Freight Network

StartEngine LaneAxis Direct Network AXIS Token

Blockchain-powered platform fueled by AXIS Token – soon to be listed on major exchanges

The blockchain will eliminate the need for costly and inefficient intermediaries. The bottom line is the business model for freight brokers is chaos. The business model for LaneAxis is efficiency.” — Rick Burnett | LaneAxis Founder & CEO

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, USA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A year after successfully raising the maximum $1.07 million in a Regulation Crowdfund campaign – leaving hundreds on the waitlist a week before the official close day - LaneAxis is back on the StartEngine platform. The company is excited to take advantage of new SEC rules that have raised the fundraising limit for a Reg-CF offering from $1.07 million to $5 million per year.

LaneAxis is a supply-chain focused SaaS company with a valuable patent that has built the first brokerless Direct Freight Network. LaneAxis is integrating blockchain technology powered by the AXIS Token to strengthen and secure the platform for every member of the supply chain, right down to consumers.

Since LaneAxis’ previous crowdfund ended in Spring, 2020, the company has matured and moved quickly to accelerate the platform’s growth. In August, 2020, LaneAxis officially launched the “Direct Network,” allowing carriers to connect directly with shippers to establish ongoing, mutually beneficial freight opportunities. Freight brokers – and the 20 to 50% commissions they consume – are being eliminated. Carriers could also take advantage of fleet management tools via the carrier portal tied to the FreightVISION App. This includes the ability to add drivers, utilize free truck-specific navigation, plus run and track all loads through the system in real-time. Crucially, carriers could also send their existing shipping customers a tracking link to build trust and transparency, which also introduces them to the LaneAxis platform.

Since the launch of the network, LaneAxis has experienced tremendous and steady shipper and carrier growth and profitability, and established an outbound call center to recruit more shippers into the network and cement connection requests sent by carriers.

LaneAxis is also leveraging 10+ years of freight technology R&D with its extensive knowledge of blockchain and tokenized ecosystems. The LaneAxis Shipper/Carrier Network will utilize self-executed smart contracts to build a trustless, unified supply chain of manufacturers, suppliers, shippers, carriers, retailers and consumers collaborating on a secure, frictionless network.

“The blockchain is necessary, next-generation technology that will eliminate the need for costly and inefficient intermediaries and boost supply chain productivity across all touchpoints,” says Rick Burnett, LaneAxis CEO & Founder. “Our drive is to revolutionize the transportation sector by combining a long-overdue direct network with the transformational power of the blockchain and AXIS Token. The bottom line is that the business model for freight brokers is chaos. The business model for LaneAxis is efficiency.”

The main utility of the AXIS token will be to serve as an API access key and an intra-network verification tool within the LaneAxis blockchain ecosystem. The token will also provide data access and a payment mechanism that will save all parties money and speed up the settlement process. Over 28 billion miles per year are driven by empty trucks in the United States. The Laneaxis Blockchain can alert drivers to available loads in their area, or to available loads in regions they are headed to. Carriers, drivers, shippers and the environment all benefit.

LaneAxis has partnered with three of the globe’s preeminent blockchain engineering and advisory groups: LedgerLink Labs, Kairon Labs, and Pixelplex. LaneAxis also boasts partnerships with prominent freight industry groups including the American Association of Owner Operators (AAOO) and the Truckload Carriers’ Association (TCA).

LaneAxis’ integration of AXIS Tokens and blockchain technology is progressing rapidly, and we anticipate listing the AXIS Token on major cryptocurrency exhanges by the end of Q2, 2021. Although the concept of blockchain and utility tokens may be foreign to many in the freight industry, LaneAxis and its partners are designing intuitive, easy-to-use interfaces and easy-to-follow steps to comfortably guide them into this groundbreaking new paradigm for the supply chain.

Funds raised during the current StartEngine campaign will be focused on marketing and continuing to grow the network, fine-tuning and finalizing our tokenomics and blockchain smart contract, and expanding services and features that will further establish LaneAxis as a trusted leader in freight transportation.

To visit our StartEngine Page, please visit startengine.com/laneaxis. Early bonus discounts are currently available.

To learn more about the AXIS Token and Blockchain Platform, please visit axistoken.io.

AXIS Token & Blockchain Explainer Video