Blogsvertise.com Relaunches Influencer Marketing Platform To Help Advertisers Reach New Audiences

The website connects advertisers and agencies with social media influencers to improve search engine marketing and increase brand awareness & website traffic.RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The original influencer marketing platform since 2006, Blogsvertise.com recently relaunched its website and revamped its service offerings to help connect advertisers and agencies with bloggers and social media influencers in order to reach new audiences, improve SEO and SEM, increase brand awareness, and drive more website traffic. This results in additional organic traffic that typically leads to increased sales and conversions for brands and agencies.
The relaunch was performed in tandem with a complete website update that improves the user experience for customers. It is now easier to quickly find top-tier bloggers with the website's intuitive new influencer dashboard across 32 different categories like food, travel, fashion, music, gaming, internet marketing, technology, and more.
The company's database helps advertisers connect with more than 100,000 bloggers and influencers worldwide for any type of campaign a customer needs -- from new launches and product reviews, to brand awareness, list building, SEO, and more. This is accomplished through an intuitive and easy-to-use interface that allows advertisers to quickly filter by category, alexa rating, MOZ, impressions, and more to find targeted influencers for their promotion.
The company's new service models allow advertisers to take advantage of the Blogsvertise.com pre-negotiated competitive rates from top influencers. There are three service models depending on an advertiser's needs:
Adhoc - Hand-pick influencers for one-time campaigns. Pay-per-usage with no commitments or contracts.
Self-Service - Hand-pick influencers for ongoing monthly campaigns. Cancel at any time.
Full-Service - The company's most popular model, Blogvertise.com staff will hand-pick their highest quality influencers, negotiate premium rates, and manage orders and follow ups on behalf of the customer. Cancel at any time.
Blogsvertise.com works directly with companies and brands for their personal advertising needs, and also offers high-volume agency plans for marketing agencies that manage influencer marketing campaigns for multiple clients.
“We've been matching advertisers to influencers since before influencer marketing was even a catch phrase.
The bottom line is that the key to any great influential marketing campaign is creating great content! Content that is compelling to its target audience, authentic to the storyteller’s voice, and delivers against a brand's objectives. Our bloggers are capable of amplifying your marketing message quickly and effectively by becoming your brand advocates to their audience," said Kris Curran, Principal of Blogsvertise.com.
Blogsvertise.com helps brands and advertisers build influencer relationships through sponsored blog conversations, homepage text links, banner ad networks, YouTube videos, and more. When an influencer shares an advertiser's internet marketing promotion with their followers, it reaches a new and greater audience, promotes brand awareness, and ultimately increases website traffic and sales.
“Our goal with this relaunch was to improve the user experience for Blogsvertise.com customers, and we're thrilled with the positive feedback we've received from customers that are enjoying the new and improved interface. Through the years we've matched more than 10,000 brands to our worldwide database of over 100,000 bloggers for every type of campaign imaginable. In the coming months, our advertisers can look forward to a new referral and affiliate program with higher rates and faster payouts for affiliates meeting minimum referral levels. It's just one more way we're committed to helping our customers succeed," concluded Curran.
About Blogsvertise.com
Founded in 2006, and run by agency executives, Blogsvertise is the original influencer marketing platform. We've been matching advertisers to influencers since before influencer marketing was even a catch phrase. Through the years we've matched more than 10,000 brands to our worldwide database of over 100,000 bloggers for every type of campaign imaginable -- from new launches and product reviews, to brand awareness, list building, and SEO/SEM.
