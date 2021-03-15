U.S. Department Of Energy Announces Call For Joint U.S.-Israel Clean Energy Technology Proposals

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), in partnership with Israel's Ministry of Energy and the Israel Innovation Authority, today announced $4 million in available funding for innovative clean energy technologies. This funding comes from Binational Industrial Research & Development (BIRD) Energy, a program that promotes U.S.-Israel partnerships in bringing renewable and energy efficiency technologies to market.

“The climate emergency is a global emergency—and the more we share resources and ideas with allies around the world, the closer we get to the clean energy solutions needed to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “BIRD Energy has a demonstrated record of success driving innovation in renewable energy and energy efficiency that will help us combat the climate crisis.”

Established by the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007, BIRD Energy supports research and development that benefits both the United States and Israel, with a focus on commercializing sustainable energy technologies that improve economic competitiveness, create jobs, and increase energy security.

Over the last seven years, four BIRD Energy projects have reached the commercialization stage, including a self-powered wireless sensor for monitoring energy use in buildings, a new enzyme for the production of biodiesel, a utility-scale solar concentrated photovoltaic system that employs a new active cooling module, and a new system to facilitate wind speed and power output forecasting for wind generation.

From 2009 to 2020, BIRD Energy funded 55 projects with a total government investment of approximately $42 million. In addition to an estimated $55 million in funding matched by the private sector, BIRD Energy has attracted more than $700 million in venture capital and other follow-on investment to commercialize clean energy technologies.

BIRD Energy provides maximum conditional grants of up to $1 million from at least $4 million in available funds. The deadline for executive summaries is June 30, 2021. The deadline for final proposals is August 13, 2021, and decisions will be made in late October 2021.

For more information, eligibility requirements, and submission instructions, visit the BIRD Energy Call for Proposals website.

