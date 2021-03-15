Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
March 14 update on Kuhio Highway closures

Posted on Mar 14, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is updating on continued closures of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) on the north shore of Kauai at mile marker 1 approaching Hanalei Bridge (“Hanalei Hill”).

The slope at Hanalei Hill has been stabilized enough that work to clear the road of landslide materials from the larger landslide on March 11 could begin. Large amounts of debris were removed from the roadway and the pavement and slope below the road appear to be in good condition.

HDOT continues to target early next week, weather permitting, to establish single lane emergency access through the area. Regular updates on the work at Hanalei Hill will be issued daily.

Monitoring of the road above the Hanalei Hills landslide, Kuhio Highway between Kolopua Apartments and Hanalei Plantation Road, will continue and HDOT will maintain this closure out of an abundance of caution.

Daily updates and photos will be posted at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/ until highway access for the communities of Hanalei, Wainiha, and Haena is restored.

Photos of work at Hanalei Hills on March 14, 2021 can be found at:

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Hanalei-Hill-20210314-1.jpg

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Hanalei-Hill-20210314-2-rotated.jpg

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Hanalei-Hill-20210314-3-rotated.jpg

###

