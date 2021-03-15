Post University To Be Vanguard for Next Generation of Nursing Students

Acquisition of Online Advanced Degrees Healthcare College Complete

/EIN News/ -- WATERBURY, CT, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for well-educated healthcare professionals has long been indisputable, with the global pandemic further exposing the need gap. With that purpose in mind, Post University and American Sentinel University in Denver, Colorado, today jointly announced that they have completed their merger, creating American Sentinel College of Nursing & Health Sciences at Post University in Connecticut. The transaction also includes a related entity, Sentinel U®, which licenses highly innovative simulated healthcare learning experiences to other colleges, universities, and healthcare institutions.

Last month, American Sentinel University announced that it would merge with Post University. This merger brings together two universities, each with a strong online presence while expanding programs, dedicated to nursing and health sciences. Post University, a regionally accredited university, has substantial experience in online education, including more than 15,000 current online students, and will now support the healthcare community in Connecticut, and throughout the country, in a much bigger way.

“Acquiring American Sentinel University, along with, Sentinel U®, two exceptional institutions, is a great strategic fit for Post University as it catapults us into the high demand nursing and healthcare vertical. I’m ecstatic about our future possibilities given the combined talents and resources of the merged entity,” said Post University CEO & President John L. Hopkins.

“I’m excited for the future, given the expanded opportunities for American Sentinel College of Nursing & Health Sciences at Post,” said Executive Vice President of American Sentinel College Mary Adams.

All American Sentinel College programs, faculty, administrators, and staff will become part of Post University.

The merger received regulatory approval from two nursing accreditation boards -- Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) and the Accreditation Commission for Education Nursing (ACEN), as well as the Connecticut Office of Higher Education (OHE) and the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).

About Post University

Based in Waterbury, Connecticut, since 1890, Post University® is known for its innovation and focus on providing every online and on-campus student an extraordinary educational experience with an unmatched level of personalized support. Among the first in the nation and the first in the State of Connecticut to offer full degrees online, Post fuels the personal aspirations and career goals of its students with inventive and robust learning technologies that deliver in-demand undergraduate and graduate degree programs, small class sizes, individual attention, and customizable degree concentrations.

Recognized for its Honors Program, NCAA Division II athletics, and its pioneering role in online education for more than twenty years, Post University is licensed by the state of Connecticut through the Office of Higher Education. Post University is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) and has been continuously accredited since 1972. Selected programs within the Malcolm Baldrige School of Business are programmatically accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP). Post is ranked among the best by U.S. News & World Report and recognized as a Top Workplace USA 2021.

