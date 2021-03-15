Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investigation of Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Investors

/EIN News/ -- RADNOR, Pa., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Lordstown Motors Corp. (“Lordstown”) (NASDAQ: RIDE).



Lordstown is an automobile manufacturer of electric vehicles.

On March 12, 2021, Hindenburg Research, LLC published a report entitled: “The Lordstown Motors Mirage: Fake Orders, Undisclosed Production Hurdles, And A Prototype Inferno.” The report stated that “Lordstown is an electric vehicle SPAC with no revenue and no sellable product, which we believe has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities.” The report also stated that “conversations with former employees, business partners and an extensive document review show that the company’s orders are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy.”

Following this news, Lordstown’s stock price is down over 16% from its March 11, 2021 closing price of $17.71.

