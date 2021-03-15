Device Cycles Partners with Zones

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Device Cycles , the leading provider of device trade-in and ITAD solutions for Education, Enterprise, and Major Brands is proud to announce that we have solidified a partnering agreement with Zones .

Zones LLC is a $2+ billion global IT solutions provider offering comprehensive IT products and services to customers in over 100 countries around the world. They’re experts in Global Supply Chain as a Service (GSCaaS), Cloud, IT solutions and Managed Services. Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Microsoft are among their strategic partners.

“Zones is excited to add Device Cycles to its portfolio of partners to help customers maximize value from every stage in the IT Lifecycle,” added Mike Dennis, Vice President of Partner & Product Management at Zones. “The partnership with Device Cycles will complement our robust IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) solution offering and provide a compelling value proposition for our clients.”

Device Cycles Company CEO, Michael Santos commented on the announcement stating, “We are incredibly thrilled and honored to partner with Zones. We’re helping organizations by providing residual value and enabling them to buy new products. Our ITAD program is a great way to incentivize their customers to upgrade to the latest technology so their customers can improve productivity and streamline their work from home.”

VP of Business Development, Thamoor Ansari also stated, “It’s an absolute honor to work alongside one of the largest solution providers in the world. We at Device Cycles are committed to helping the world with our sustainable refresh solutions and this partnership will help bring added value to their worldwide customers.”

About Zones LLC

Zones, LLC is a $2+ billion global IT solution provider that delivers products and services to help companies make a complete digital transformation – from desktop to the data center – to the cloud and beyond. Zones’ expertise is reflected in their business model focusing on Global Supply Chain as a Service, IT Solutions, Cloud, and Managed Services. They leverage a deep portfolio from top-tier technology brands to enable scalability, security, efficient IT deployments, and ITAD services to complete the solution lifecycle. They utilize the highest technical certification levels from key partners, including Microsoft, Cisco, Dell Technologies, HP Inc., HPE, Apple, Intel, and others. Zones operates in more than 100 countries, with multiple regional and executive offices, several distribution facilities, IT partners, and several service affiliates worldwide. As a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and holder of an elite Corporate Plus Certification, Zones has proven its ability to support many of the world’s largest corporations. For additional information, visit the company’s website at www.zones.com .

About Device Cycles

Device Cycles is a leading provider of device trade-in for OEMs, Carriers, and Channel Partners. Our offerings present an added value to our partners that generate financial value by extending the life cycle of used devices. We’re redefining a better future in the way people think about the use of everyday technology by offering end-to-end device lifecycle management solutions from the time a device has been manufactured to the end of its life. To learn more on how Device Cycles can create a customized trade-in solution that works best for you, visit www.devicecycles.com

