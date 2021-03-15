vLex International Writing Competition 2021 winners announced!

Since its creation four years ago, the vLex International Writing Competition has become a true staple for students around the world. This year was no exception, with registrants from over 700 universities, law schools and academic institutions in over 80 countries.

/EIN News/ -- London, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its creation four years ago, the vLex International Writing Competition has become a true staple for students around the world. This year was no exception, with registrants from over 700 universities, law schools and academic institutions in over 80 countries.

Earlier in the year, vLex was pleased to announce a shortlist of fifteen articles that were anonymised and passed onto a renowned select of judges, including Dr Liz Dowthwaite from the University of Nottingham, Roger Skalbeck from the University of Richmond, Richard Tromans from Artificial Lawyer, Masoud Gerami from vLex, Emily Allbon from The City Law School, and Dr Shaun Wallace, barrister, who also features on ITV’s The Chase.

The overall winner of the 2021 vLex International Writing Competition will be awarded a grand prize of £1,500, and will also be invited to undertake a three-month remote internship with vLex’s Global Markets team. Three best-in-category winners will also be awarded £250 each.

vLex is pleased to announce this year’s winning articles are from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, The University of Lagos, BPP University and The University of the West Indies.

Winning articles:

The overall winner of the 2021 vLex International Writing Competition: Amending 230 for Public Safety by Anokhy Desai from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.

School of Law. Best in Category winner for the vLex International Writing Competition category: Movement, Law & Technology: Activism in the 21st Century by Keshinro Oluwalani Deborah from The University of Lagos .

. Best in Category winner for the vLex International Writing Competition category: Movement, Law & Technology: No Silver Bullet for Fake News by Sara Kachwalla from BPP University .

. Best in Category winner for the vLex International Writing Competition category: Money, Law & Technology: What legal framework could there be to regulate a decentralised currency? by Malcolm Superville from The University of the West Indies.

“A huge congratulations to Anokhy Desai and all the authors of our best in category articles and a special thank you to every student who entered this year as well as our excellent panel of judges! As the competition grows each year, we are extremely pleased to provide students from around the world with a platform to showcase their writing skills and legal knowledge. With so many outstanding entries, this year has been the most challenging to shortlist only a handful of articles. However, to those students whose articles did not enter the final round of scoring, there is still a chance their article will be featured in one of four upcoming special edition vLex journals.” – Dr Matthew Terrell, Head of Marketing at vLex Global Markets.

The winning articles will be published on the vLex social media accounts in the coming weeks/months, and they will also be featured in the vLex international newsletter.

Interested in entering? Planning for the 2022 vLex International Writing Competition has already begun. We’ll be releasing more information later in the year. For all enquiries about the vLex International Writing Competition, please contact the vLex team on hello@vlex.com.

