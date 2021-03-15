BFC Solutions Names Philip Whitaker as Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BFC Solutions proudly announces the appointment of Philip Whitaker as Chief Executive Officer effective March 1, 2021. As CEO, Whitaker will oversee the day-to-day operations of America’s largest preventative maintenance provider for commercial HVAC. Whitaker will focus on transforming and advancing BFC Solutions’ scheduled routine maintenance offerings.



Whitaker brings over 30 years of global HVACR experience. In his prior role, he served 4 years as President & Chief Executive Officer with AAF International. Under his leadership, AAF grew to become the largest global air filtration company of its type and secured itself a position as a leader in cutting edge Clean Air technologies. Prior to that, he served as President of Camfil Farr Asia & Middle East where he led the company into a leading market position across multiple regions.

“Phil has a proven track record in delivering profitable growth on a global stage. He will use his expertise to lead BFC Solutions into the future of preventative maintenance as a technology frontrunner. With his guidance, BFC Solutions will continue to provide its partners with the safest and healthiest facilities possible. I am personally very excited to work for a leader of Phil’s caliber,” says Chris “CJ” Jernigan, Chief Revenue Officer.

“I am looking forward to helping guide BFC Solutions into the future and to expand its role as an HVACR technology pioneer. We will continue to offer our partners unparalleled preventative maintenance and, in a time where cleanliness is paramount, BFC Solutions will continue to innovate with a focus on keeping people and assets across America healthy and safe,” says Whitaker.

Whitaker has a Master of International Management from Thunderbird School of Global Management and a BSc in Mechanical Engineering from University of Nottingham.

BFC Solutions is based in Nashville, Tennessee and is the largest multi-site preventative maintenance provider in the US. The firm has over 1,000 employees and 2 manufacturing facilities in the US. BFC Solutions provides HVAC filters, coil cleaning, refrigeration case cleaning, data asset collection, and more. For more information, visit www.bfcsolutions.com.

For additional information, please contact:

BFC Solutions

One Vantage Way, Suite D-210

Nashville, TN 37228

Phone: 615-724-0105