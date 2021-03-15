CN announces Cyrus Reporter as Vice-President, Government and Regulatory Affairs

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that it has named Cyrus Reporter, a widely respected lawyer and public policy professional, as its new Vice-President, Government and Regulatory Affairs. Mr. Reporter will oversee the company’s engagement with governments at all levels across North America. He will be based in Ottawa.



Mr. Reporter is well known to senior public servants, politicians, and corporate leaders. In the past 25 years, he has served as a ministerial chief of staff, a lead adviser to the Office of the Prime Minister, and, most recently, as a partner at a national law firm, where he provided counsel on regulatory affairs, public policy and corporate compliance to many of Canada’s leading companies.

The remit in his new role at CN will be deep and wide. He will be responsible for ensuring CN’s voice is heard clearly in Ottawa and every provincial capital, and also in Washington D.C. and the 16 U.S. states through which CN trains safely carry natural resources, manufactured and finished products as well as other essential goods. He will also assume the responsibility for stakeholder and community relations, an essential mission for CN as the company increases its focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance initiatives.

Mr. Reporter will report to Sean Finn, CN Executive Vice-President of Corporate Services and Chief Legal Officer.

“I am pleased to welcome Cyrus to the CN team. He will lead our strong bench of experienced government and regulatory affairs professionals to deliver best in class government relations.”

- Sean Finn, executive vice-president, corporate services and chief legal officer at CN

