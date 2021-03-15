Author and Fine Artist Captures the Calming Peace and Heartfelt Bliss of Her Encounters With Angels in Illustrated Memoir

Through elegant prose and captivating paintings, “Angels, Of Course” by Win Tuck-Gleason pays testament to the magnificent ways God safeguards and cares for his children

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla., March 15, 2021 -- Whether narrowly escaping an accident or experiencing a sudden gut feeling to change course, there are many situations in which one might attribute their safety to guardian angels. For author and fine artist, Win Tuck-Gleason, there is no question about the active role that angels have played in her life; she has seen them firsthand. In "Angels, Of Course: A Collection of Illustrated Visits," she fondly reflects on her numerous encounters with angels, inviting readers to bear witness to the beauty, power and radiant joy of the divine.

As Tuck-Gleason reveals through her stories and paintings, angels come in varying sizes, shapes and forms, and their presence cannot always be detected through human senses. However, they all share an important commonality as instruments of Jesus Christ. From introducing her to music and other means of artistic expression to shielding her from harm and offering much-needed comfort and happiness, angels have demonstrated the amazing feats of God’s love and confirmed His presence in her day-to-day life.

By extending her observations and experiences, Tuck-Gleason encourages readers to pay thought to the times in their own lives that may have been divinely protected and evokes appreciation for the ways in which God uses angels to provide safety, reassurance and grace. She also hopes to instill readers with confidence in the Lord’s everlasting support and hope for a bright future ahead of the isolating and challenging times of the present

“Angels, of Course is an optimistic and lovely book about how [an] angel from heaven can help people on Earth,” wrote Ella Vincent in her Starred review for Pacific Book Review. “Tuck-Gleason has written a book about faith and hope that readers will love.”

“Her full-color book is a joy to peruse or share as a gift with a dear friend,” wrote Donna Ford for the US Review of Books.

“Angels, Of Course: A Collection of Illustrated Visits”

By Win Tuck-Gleason

ISBN: 9781532086069 (softcover); 9781532097188 (hardcover); 9781532086076 (electronic)

Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and iUniverse

About the author

Win Tuck-Gleason is a fine artist and author. Her first love was singing and after high school, as a music festival gold metal soprano, she auditioned and was accepted into the Artist Diploma Course at the School of Music, University of Toronto. A semiprofessional singer, concerts, musicals and churches were her outlet when she had time from family and work. Tuck-Gleason is also strong in her Christian faith, having been blessed with a unique ability to see angels. Her encounters with angels led her to begin painting to capture the spiritual dimension of life. Since then, her paintings have been accepted in juried art shows and professional galleries, and have been sold in England, Canada and the United States. Originally from Ontario, Tuck-Gleason now splits her time between Newton, New Jersey, and Melbourne Beach, Florida. To learn more, please visit fineartbywintuck.com.

iUniverse, an Author Solutions, LLC, self-publishing imprint, is the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing provider. iUniverse recognizes excellence in book publishing through the Star, Rising Star and Editor’s Choice designations—self-publishing’s only such awards program. iUniverse is headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana. For more information or to publish a book, please visit iuniverse.com or call 1-800-AUTHORS.

