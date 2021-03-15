Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (14 March 2021)

31 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 4,627 tested. The total confirmed positive cases are now 113,236. Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,369,326.

79 patients have recovered from the disease, 50 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 29 are from various health facilities.

Total recoveries now stand at 88,405.

5 patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,913.

Our sincere condolences to families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

668 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 2,080 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

114 patients are in the ICU, 24 of whom are on ventilatory support and 76 on supplemental oxygen.

14 patients are on observation.

Another 27 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 24 of them in the general wards and 3 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).