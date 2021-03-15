Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (14 March 2021)

New cases: 47 Total active cases: 5,355 Total currently admitted: 51 (5 new) Total number of tests conducted: 208,165 (383 new) Total confirmed cases: 32,831* Total recovered: 26,259 (681 new) New discharges from treatment units: 10 Total deaths: 1,083 (1 new)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

