United States Government and the United Nations World Food Programme partner with the Government of United Republic of Tanzania to maintain food assistance for refugees in Tanzania

Today, at the Tanzania Port Authority, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a US$8 million contribution from the United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The contribution will help maintain critical food assistance to refugees living in Nduta, Mtendeli and Nyarugusu camps in north-western Tanzania.

"We are grateful for the United States’ generosity and continued support. This support reflects their commitment to continue assisting nearly 220,000 Burundian and Congolese refugees who solely rely on WFP’s food assistance. Part of the donation is used to procure food locally from smallholder farmers. This represents a good investment in the local economy”, said Sarah Gordon-Gibson, WFP Representative in Tanzania.

With support from USAID, WFP provides emergency food assistance to refugees and asylum-seekers in the camps. This assistance includes locally and regionally sourced commodities and in-kind food rations.

The U.S. Government through USAID is the largest donor to the WFP’s support to refugees in Tanzania. Today’s $8 million contribution includes $6 million in cash for commodity procurement in the local market, and $2 million towards yellow split peas supplies.

WFP distributes monthly rations consisting of cereal, pulses, salt, vegetable oil and fortified maize meal, including specialised nutritious foods for vulnerable pregnant and nursing mothers and children under five.

Also speaking at yesterday’s event, the United States Ambassador to Tanzania Dr. Donald J. Wright remarked “This contribution is made possible by the generosity of the American people, and we are very proud of the life-saving impact it will have in vulnerable communities. The U.S. government supports the protection of refugees, asylum seekers, conflict victims, stateless persons, and vulnerable migrants in Tanzania and around the world. We recognize Tanzania’s long-standing efforts as a host-country to refugees and asylum-seekers, and strongly encourage the Government of Tanzania to ensure that the humanitarian needs of all vulnerable migrants in Tanzania are met.”

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.