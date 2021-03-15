Audience Store awarded TAG Brand Safety Certified Seal validated by ABC audit
EINPresswire.com/ -- Audience Store, the programmatic technology activation company, has been awarded the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) Brand Safety Certified Seal after demonstrating its compliance with rigorous brand safety standards.
The verification, which is independently validated through an audit by ABC, demonstrates Audience Store’s compliance with industry best practice and gives partners greater confidence that their advertising will not be associated with content that could jeopardise their reputation.
An independent specialist, Audience Store utilises millions of audience and data signals and the power of automation and AI to optimise the media buying process in real-time. By combining this data-driven approach with innovative creative build, it delivers best-in-class programmatic campaign activation – ensuring a range of clients reap the maximum benefit of programmatic marketing whilst delivering campaigns across any device, to chosen audiences, in the moments that matter.
As a TAG approved auditor with a portfolio of over 100 brand safety clients, ABC supplies the online media industry with a trusted and robust validation service, delivering reassurance to those in the online ad trading industry. For more information on ABC’s audit services please go to: www.abc.org.uk/audit-services/brand-safety
Danny Haynes, Commercial and Operations Director, Audience Store, says: “Audience Store sits at the cutting edge of programmatic advertising and uses the latest technologies and methodologies to drive performance across all channels. With this comes a responsibility to ensure rigorous and transparent processes. It’s so important to be an active voice and participant in industry accreditation and groups during such changeable times. As we strive to create a safe, transparent and trusted environment, official recognition of such efforts represents a significant milestone. I would encourage any businesses working with advertisers in the digital space to undergo this process.”
Simon Redlich, Chief Executive at ABC, comments: “We’re delighted that Audience Store has completed our audit to demonstrate compliance with the TAG Brand Safety Certified guidelines. Achieving BSC certification shows it is committed to adopting the high standards necessary to protect themselves and their customers in the important area of brand safety.”
PR Contact
The Digital Voice
Julia Smith
julia@thedigitalvoice.co.uk
About Audience Store
Audience Store is a data activation partner that specialises in the application of technology to drive performance and insight through digital programmatic marketing. Its team of experts specialise in translating complex data and content strategy into simple decisions, so its clients can achieve their business objectives. Working with brands and agencies on global, and award-winning campaigns, across sectors, it uses data and creativity to transform how brands connect with audiences. It is based in London, with offices in Stratford upon Avon, Manchester and Edinburgh.
About ABC
ABC is a leading industry-owned auditor for media products and services, with specialist skills in digital ad trading. Through our experienced teams we provide an independent service checking compliance across a range of media standards. Our rigorous auditing of multiple business types underpins the work of other Standards setters such as BARB and TAG.
ABC has played an integral role in developing and auditing online standards for nearly 25 years. We conducted the world’s first Brand Safety audit back in 2006, and in the same year partnered with the IAB US to create the International IAB/ ABC Spiders and Robots List. We helped launch JICWEBS (the Joint Industry Currency for Web Standards) in 1999 and were part of the team that defined and validated early online metrics, including many of the standards being used today. In 2013, our viewability testing was the first in the world to be performed in a controlled, walled garden environment.
