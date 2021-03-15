Tower Semiconductor to Present at 2021 SEMICON China Addressing Advanced High Voltage and SOI Technologies for Smart Power Applications

/EIN News/ -- Presenting Company’s leading-edge power management platform as part of the Power & Compound Semiconductor International Forum 2021



MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, March 15, 2021 –Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, today announced its participation at the upcoming 2021 SEMICON China conference addressing advanced high voltage and SOI technologies for smart power applications as part of the Power & Compound Semiconductor International Forum 2021.

The conference will be held in Pudong Kerry Hotel, Shanghai, China on March 18-19, 2021. During the conference, Mrs. Yuna Cai, Technical Support Manager at Tower Semiconductor, will present “Advanced High Voltage Bulk & SOI Technologies for Smart Power Applications”, describing Tower’s best in class power management platform and its newly developed innovative solutions designed to address the evolving 5G market needs and specifications in China and worldwide.

Presentation is scheduled for Mar.19th, 2021, at 13:30-13:55.





For additional details on Tower’s power management platform, please visit here.

For additional details on Tower Semiconductor’s technology offering, please visit here.

For additional details on SEMICON CHINA 20201, please visit here.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM, TASE: TSEM), the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor’s focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as Transfer Optimization and development Process Services (TOPS) to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor operates two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm) and three facilities in Japan (two 200mm and one 300mm) through TPSCo. For more information, please visit www.towersemi.com.

###

Tower Semiconductor Company Contact: Orit Shahar | +972-74-7377440 | oritsha@towersemi.com

Tower Semiconductor Investor Relations Contact: Noit Levy | +972-4-604-7066 | noitle@towersemi.com

Attachment