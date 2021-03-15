Global X Announces the Hire of Tom Driscoll Amid Continued Growth of Model Portfolios

Driscoll will join Global X as SVP, Director of ETF Model Portfolio Sales as investors continue to allocate to platforms offering the firm’s innovative ETF model portfolios

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds, today announced the appointment of Tom Driscoll as SVP, Director of ETF Model Portfolio Sales to support the expansion of Global X’s ETF model portfolio business. The appointment of Mr. Driscoll coincides with the continued growth of Global X’s suite of ETF model portfolios, which are now available across 11 platforms globally.



Mr. Driscoll most recently served as Vice President and Co-Head of Strategist Model Portfolios at Goldman Sachs Asset Management where he was responsible for proprietary and open architecture multi-asset class model portfolios utilizing ETFs and mutual funds for fund implementation. Previously, Mr. Driscoll worked as Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at S&P Investment Advisory Services where he led business development, investment consultant services, relationship management and national accounts and was a member of the management team until the firm’s acquisition by Goldman Sachs in July 2019.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Jon Maier, Chief Investment Officer at Global X, said: “Tom brings to Global X decades of experience in wealth management and investment advisory, and targeted knowledge of the ETF model portfolio landscape. We’re extremely proud of the trajectory of our model portfolio business, and Tom’s expertise will be critical to our growth strategy.”

“I’m excited to be joining Global X as SVP, Director of ETF Model Portfolio Sales, particularly at such an exciting time for Global X’s model portfolio business,” said Driscoll. “Global X is extremely well-positioned to help investors achieve their goals through carefully constructed portfolios, designed for a rapidly changing market landscape.”

The addition of Mr. Driscoll represents Global X’s strong commitment to building the ETF model portfolio business both in the U.S. and globally.

The firm offers several model portfolios that incorporate Global X and third-party ETFs into their allocations, including: Equity Thematic Disruptors; Equity Income; the Core Series, which incorporate thematic and factor-based strategies alongside broad equity and fixed income ETFs; and the Sustainable Core Series, which provide low cost exposure to sustainable investments by combining broad-based ETFs that are tilted towards sustainability along with a dedicated sleeve of sustainable themes.

“Model portfolios are adept at both addressing investor needs and creating space for advisors to scale their businesses strategically,” said Maier. “The increasing accessibility of ETF model portfolios allows advisors to offer efficient solutions fitted to their clients’ needs.”

Global X model portfolios are currently available through a range of platforms, including: the TD Ameritrade Institutional Model Market Center™, GeoWealth, Envestnet, Interactive Advisors and Interactive Brokers.

ABOUT GLOBAL X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 70 ETF strategies and $27 billion in assets under management. While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $450 billion in assets under management worldwide. Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $70bn in assets under management.

