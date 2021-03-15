AVX to Exhibit & Deliver Five Presentations at CMSE 2021, Continuing its Longstanding Support for the Annual Conference

This year’s virtual event marks 10 years of AVX participation in the Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference, as well as the eighth consecutive year that AVX engineers have been invited to share their unique expertise with the high-level military and space components supply chain personnel in attendance.

/EIN News/ -- FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, is delivering three technical presentations, teaching two training seminars, and showcasing its extensive portfolio of high-reliability MIL-spec components at the 24th annual Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference (CMSE 2021), which, due to continued global concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held virtually Monday through Friday, April 19–23.

Widely recognized as the premier conference dedicated to the design, reliability, and application of both MIL-spec and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components engineered for military and commercial avionics, aerospace, and space systems, CMSE welcomes high-level military and space components supply chain personnel, addresses topics including electronic components, testing, reliability, and supply chain, and places a special emphasis on new technology and design practices. This year’s virtual five-day conference will feature three keynotes, four in-depth tutorial sessions, six technical sessions, three interactive student sessions, two panel discussions, and an intimate, extremely well-focused exhibition and also marks AVX’s 10th consecutive year of enthusiastic support for this unique annual event.

The first day of CMSE 2021 will consist of two in-depth tutorial sessions, one of which — the afternoon session, “Overview of Microelectronic Components Specs for Military and Space Electronics” — will be co-taught by AVX Fellow and Technical Sales Group Manager, Ron Demcko, who has served as a member of the CMSE Program Committee since 2010. This session will provide electronics engineers with better insight into the myriad specifications that govern the quality and reliability of military- and space-grade components, and will feature presentations from Lawrence (Larry) Harzstark, aerospace technical fellow, Electronics Engineering Subdivision, Peter Majewicz, manager of the NASA Electronics Parts and Packaging (NEPP) Program, and Demcko, who will provide a high-level overview of military, ESA, COTS, and automotive-grade specifications applicable to capacitors, resistors, filters, and inductors.

Two of the three AVX contributions to the technical sessions will be presented during Sessions 1A and 1B on Tuesday, April 20, and the third will be presented during the Vendor Application Session on Thursday, April 22.

In Session 1A, AVX Field Applications Engineer Daniel West will present “A Comparison of Commercial, Automotive, and Aerospace Capacitors,” which will provide attendees with a comparison of the mechanical, electrical, and reliability characteristics of commercial, automotive, and military- and aerospace-grade ceramic and tantalum capacitors; explore the various design and testing protocols involved in qualifying ceramic and tantalum capacitors to commercial, automotive, and aerospace reliability levels; address source drawings and COTS+ components; and share guidelines for matching appropriate component grades to specific applications. In addition to presenting, West will also chair Session 1A on “Passive Components for Military and Hi-Rel Space Systems.”

In Session 1B, AVX Ceramics Technical Manager John Marshall will present “Low-Inductance MLCC Capacitors for High-Speed Processor Circuits,” which will provide attendees with an overview of the technology used to manufacture and supply existing versions of commercial-grade and high-reliability low-ESL components, including low-inductance ceramic capacitors (LICCs) and interdigitated capacitors (IDCs) specifically targeted at addressing growing demand for high-speed processing capabilities, as well as the material, design, manufacturing, and screening modifications this product group underwent in order to satisfy stringent MIL-spec requirements. Marshall with also chart the range of products and the timeline to full QPL, providing insights into manufacturing operations, process cycle times, and future capacity plans through 2021.

On Thursday, AVX Assistant Quality and Reliability Manager Brian Brunette will present a concise introduction to the characteristics of hermetically packaged tantalum polymer capacitors during the Vendor Application Session.

The fifth and final day of the CMSE virtual event will feature two tutorial sessions, the second of which will also be co-taught by Ron Demcko. Divided into two sections, the Capacitor Reliability Seminar will feature presentations from both Demcko — who will cover the construction, electrical performance, and reliability of ceramic and film capacitors, stacked modules, and supercapacitors — and Dr. Yuri Freeman, director of Advanced Research at KEMET Electronics Corporation, who will focus on tantalum and electrolytic capacitors.

As part of the CMSE 2021 virtual exhibition, AVX will showcase its extensive portfolio of passive components for high-reliability mil-spec applications, including military- and space-level surface-mount ceramic capacitors, high-reliability surface-mount tantalum capacitors, and selections from its innovative range of compact, lightweight, and cost-effective high-CV, surface-mount base metal electrode solutions approved to MIL-PRF-32535, NASA, ESA, and CECC specifications. Exhibit highlights include AVX’s new Low-Inductance, Space-Level BME Ceramic Capacitors, its ESCC QPL-approved TCS Series COTS-Plus Ultra-Low-ESR Polymer Electrolytic Multianode Chip Capacitors, its TCH Series Hermetically Sealed Tantalum Polymer Capacitors, and its TCB Series COTS-Plus Conductive Tantalum Polymer Capacitors.

“CMSE is the leading technical conference for engineers primarily focused on reliability and technological advances in the passive component industry,” said CMSE Program Chair Tom Green. “These advanced products are critical enablers of various applications, ranging from the myriad capacitors employed in modern-day hybrid electric vehicles to the RF microwave modules designed into military and space systems and leveraged for national security. AVX’s continued presence at CMSE is a true testament to the company’s dedication to the design and development of advanced military and space applications, and in spite of the challenges posed by the global coronavirus pandemic, we are grateful to have the AVX team share its knowledge and expertise with our registered conference attendees for the eighth consecutive year.”

“CMSE is such an important, industry-shaping event because it brings leading members of and key professionals working within the military and space components supply chain together to share new knowledge, proven techniques, and best practices in an intensely focused setting that allows participants to effectively address the unique challenges facing these critical components,” said AVX Fellow and Technical Sales Group Manager, Ron Demcko. “At CMSE, everyone from design engineers to product managers, quality assurance personnel, and procurement executives works collaboratively to develop solutions that are vital to the advancement of military and space applications. All of us at AVX are extremely proud to be contributing to this uniquely collaborative industry event once again and look forward to continuing our participation and support of the conference in future years as well.”

For more information about the 2021 Components for Military & Space Electronics Virtual Conference (CMSE), please visit https://www.tjgreenllc.com/cmse/ , click here to access the advance program, and follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 33 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas.

About CMSE / TJ Green Associates

The Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference (CMSE) is the industry’s premier technical conference for presenting best practices for component engineers, project managers, quality assurance, and supply chain professionals focused on the design, reliability, and application of electronic components for military, avionics, aerospace, and commercial space systems.

TJ Green Associates LLC is a veteran-owned small business dedicated to providing leadership in teaching and consulting services for the assembly and packaging of microelectronic components used in high-reliability military, space, and medical device applications. Founder and principal Thomas J. Green, a 28-year USAF veteran, has more than 38 years combined experience in industry, academia, and Department of Defense positions developing teaching and consulting programs for microelectronics assembly-related materials and processes.

