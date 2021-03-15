Onboarding software provider Able achieves SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, completing SOC 2 security audit

The trusted SaaS onboarding automation solution provider furthers its commitment to providing a secure platform for candidate data.

/EIN News/ -- Cleveland, OH, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Able, the leading provider of onboarding automation technology for the staffing and recruiting industry, today announced they’ve achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, successfully completing the SOC 2 auditing process. SOC Type 2 certifies Able’s operational effectiveness over time for their compliance with AICPA security concerns, such as availability, processing, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data.

After experiencing a significant increase in usage across Able’s onboarding software in 2020, Able’s focus in 2021 is expanding its reach via partnerships and integrations that deliver an even more seamless and configurable solution, doubling down on improving Able’s performance and support, and continuing to evolve the UI and functionality to deliver easy navigation throughout each step of the onboarding process for candidates and recruiters alike. Strengthening the security profile of the company and demonstrating a company-wide commitment to cybersecurity is a key foundational element for these priorities.

During the SOC 2 auditing process, outside auditors evaluate customer information security processes at the company. The evaluation is based on five principles -- availability, processing, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy -- that a company’s data tools and services must meet in order to be compliant.

“Completing the SOC 2 certification is definitely a turning point in our efforts to provide the most secure and trusted experience for our customers and their candidates,” said Dominic O’Connor, chief technology officer at Able. “Reducing risk and safeguarding candidate data is at the core of the work we do everyday, so we’re proud to have this additional proof point that our efforts are effective.”

In December 2020, Able also announced its first native Salesforce app, Able for Salesforce, which offers the complete features of Able within Salesforce to create an enhanced, top-tier onboarding workflow. The app is one of several products and partnerships that the company will be announcing this year.

To learn more about Able's SOC 2 certification and additional security elements of the platform please visit ableteams.com/security.

About Able:

Able offers fully-featured onboarding automation software to help staffing firms ensure all

candidates have a world-class onboarding experience. The company’s cloud-based, mobile-first

platform makes qualifying, hiring, and engaging candidates easy for everyone involved. Able

can automate even the most complex of hiring workflows, so staffing firms can hire up to 90

percent faster at half the cost. For more information, visit www.ableteams.com and follow

@AbleOnboarding on LinkedIn.

