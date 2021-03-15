Laura Ashley Launches New Collection with NEXT

/EIN News/ -- London, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm and owner of the British heritage brand Laura Ashley®, announced the iconic home and lifestyle brand launched its spring 2021 collection online and in select NEXT plc stores. The collection features the classic and recognizable Laura Ashley homeware, alongside an array of new designs.

A selection of products will be available in 48 NEXT stores nationwide and at a dedicated, flagship ‘store-in-store' in London’s Westfield Shepherds Bush once lockdown restrictions are lifted. Products include signature prints, indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, mirrors, soft furnishings, made-to-measure curtains, wallpapers and more.

“This is an exciting step in the evolution of Laura Ashley, and we look forward to continuing to grow the brand in its new form,” said Tobias Nanda, President, Brands at Gordon Brothers. “The NEXT partnership is the perfect way to reconnect the brand with its customers and develop new opportunities that will take Laura Ashley forward into new sectors.”

Gordon Brothers acquired the Laura Ashley brand, archives and related intellectual property in April 2020 and announced the partnership with NEXT in October. The partnership with NEXT is an important part of the brand’s evolution and generating a licensees portfolio to build strategic wholesale and retail relationships.

"We are delighted to see Laura Ashley back in stores where it belongs,” said Poppy Marshall-Lawton, Head of Brand & Partnerships at Laura Ashley. “We are confident our new collection of signature patterns and styles, alongside the stunning new designs that draw on our archival heritage, will inspire and excite Laura Ashley fans of old and introduce us to new customers as well.”

Gordon Brothers values, acquires, resurrects and invests globally to maximize intellectual property and help revive and reimagine some of the world’s most iconic brands.

The firm’s most recent global transactions include bridge financing for American retailer Brooks Brothers, a secured term loan facility to global brand Mothercare and the sale of British brand Bench to Wraith, an affiliate of Apparel Brands Limited. The firm has been actively investing in brands since 2003, partnering with leading companies such as Sharper Image, Linens ‘N Things, Wet Seal and Ben Sherman.

Gordon Brothers provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Additionally, the firm invests directly in brands to provide broader solutions beyond the firm’s market-leading disposition and appraisal services and finds best in class value for brands by product, geography and licenses.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, operations and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.





About Laura Ashley

Relaunching for spring 2021, the new Laura Ashley (https://www.next.co.uk/laura_ashley) home collections will feature an array of product categories including wallpaper, paint, furniture, and home accessories. The spring launch will see the return of best-selling ranges, customer favourite prints as well as beautiful new designs inspired by the rich heritage of the Laura Ashley archive.

About NEXT

NEXT plc (LON: NXT) is a FTSE 100 company and is the UK’s number one online clothing retailer. NEXT has over 500 stores in the UK and an online presence in over 70 countries selling NEXT and over 750 other fashion, home and beauty brands.

Attachment

Nicole Trice Gordon Brothers 617-422-6569 ntrice@gordonbrothers.com