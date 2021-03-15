Star2Star Receives 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product Of The Year Award

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star , a global leader in cloud-native communications, collaboration, and integration solutions for the enterprise, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named their cloud-native platform as a recipient of a 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.



Star2Star’s one-of-a-kind, cloud-native platform offers a complete portfolio of communications, collaboration, and integration solutions for the modern enterprise. Their innovative technologies provide pure to on-premises deployment options, browser-based video meetings, remote workspaces, text messaging, connected worker applications, and more cutting-edge solutions to today’s business challenges.

“It’s an honor to receive the Product of the Year Award from Internet Telephony magazine,” said Michelle Accardi , President and Chief Revenue Officer of Star2Star. “We have always prioritized the customer experience and value of our solutions; receiving recognition for providing an exceptional product is further confirmation that our efforts are well-received.”

“I am honored to recognize Star2Star with a 2021 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. “In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, their cloud-native platform has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from Star2Star.”

The winners of the 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year will be featured in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online and on TMCnet.

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.