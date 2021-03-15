LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund Takes Top Honors

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr Funds, a leading provider of low correlating investment solutions, today announced several prestigious awards and accolades for its flagship fund, LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund (LFMIX). The Fund, whose assets have grown 30% over the last 12 months, has been selected and added to asset allocation models by many industry leading broker/dealers for delivering consistent, strong performance with low correlation1 to traditional asset classes.



Macro Strategies Fund Marks 10-year Anniversary with Five Star Performance

The Macro Strategies Fund, which launched March 22, 2011, reaches its 10-year anniversary this month, a milestone that is rare in the Morningstar Managed Futures Category with less than 8 percent of funds in the category achieving this longevity2. The Fund (Class I) ended 2020 delivering strong risk-adjusted returns and was rated as a Morningstar 5-Star Fund in the Managed Futures Category for the overall, 3-year, and 5-year periods out of 96, 96, and 87 funds, respectively, as of 12/31/2020, based on total returns. Significantly, the Fund has attained Morningstar Top Quartile Ranking3 for the 3-year, and 5-year time periods out of 96, and 87 Managed Futures funds based on total returns.

LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund utilizes a multi-manager investment strategy that combines three distinct managers with proven expertise in trend following, systematic macro and short-term counter trend. The Fund seeks to provide capital appreciation in rising and falling markets and is designed to provide low correlation to stocks and bonds.

Macro Strategies Fund is Honored with Two 2021 Lipper Fund Awards

LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund has won two 2021 Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv. The Fund has achieved the awards in the Alternative Managed Futures Fund category for the best risk-adjusted performance relative to its peers over both the 3-year and 5-year periods ended 12/31/20, among 26 and 21 funds, respectively. This is the second year in a row that Macro Strategies has received a Lipper Award.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of the Award qualification. For more information, please visit https://lipperfundawards.com.

“We are proud of the recognition that LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund has received from such well-respected rating organizations, such as Morningstar and Lipper,” said Ruxandra Risko, President of LoCorr Funds. “These awards are a testament to our distinct investment philosophy that sets us apart in the industry and reaffirms our commitment to providing our clients with not only strong diversification benefits but also a positive investment experience.”

For more information on the LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund visit www.LoCorrFunds.com or call the LoCorr Funds internal desk at 952.767.6900.

About LoCorr Funds

LoCorr Funds is well known for educating advisors and investors about the potential advantages of including low-correlating, alternative investments in portfolios. The Firm has over $2.2B in AUM as of 3/1/21. The LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund is one of five funds in LoCorr’s suite of products. Other Funds include LoCorr Market Trend Fund; LoCorr Long/Short Commodities Strategy Fund; LoCorr Dynamic Equity Fund; and LoCorr Spectrum Income Fund.

The Firm is a leading provider of low-correlating investment strategies, founded on the belief that non-traditional investment strategies with low correlation to stocks and bonds can reduce risk and help increase portfolio returns. LoCorr offers investment solutions that not only provide the potential for positive returns in rising or falling markets, but also help to achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr Funds is headquartered in Excelsior, MN.

Media Contact: Kristen Anderson, Marketing & Communications, 952.767.6908

1The LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund has 0.11 correlation to the S&P 500 Index, and 0.26 to the BBgBarc US Aggregate Bond Index since inception through 12/31/20.

2Less than 8% of funds in the Morningstar Managed Futures Category are 10 years or older as of 12/31/2020.

3Macro Strategies Fund (Class I) absolute category/quartile rankings as of 12/31/20; 1-Year: 37 (category), 2 (quartile) out of 100 funds; 3-Year: 12 (category), 1 (quartile) out of 96 funds; 5-Year: 3 (category), 1 (quartile) out of 87 funds.

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 1.855.LCFUNDS, or visiting www.LoCorrFunds.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Therefore, the Fund is more exposed to an individual investment’s volatility than a diversified fund. The Fund invests in foreign investments and foreign currencies which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. The Fund may make short sales of securities, which involves the risk that losses may exceed the original amount invested. Investing in commodities may subject the Fund to greater risks and volatility as commodity prices may be influenced by a variety of factors including unfavorable weather, environmental factors, and changes in government regulations. The Fund may invest in derivative securities, which derive their performance from the performance of an underlying asset, index, interest rate or currency exchange rate. Derivatives can be volatile and involve various types and degrees of risks, and, depending upon the characteristics of a particular derivative, suddenly can become illiquid. Derivative contracts ordinarily have leverage inherent in their terms which can magnify the Fund’s potential for gains or losses through increased long and short position exposure. The Fund may access derivatives via a swap agreement. A risk of a swap agreement is the risk that the counterparty to the agreement will default on its obligation to pay the Fund. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. Investments in Asset-Backed, Mortgage-Backed, and Collateralized Mortgage-Backed Securities include additional risks that investors should be aware of such as credit risk, prepayment risk, possible illiquidity, and default, as well as increased susceptibility to adverse economic developments.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Correlation measures how much the returns of two investments move together over time. S&P 500 Index is a capitalization weighted unmanaged benchmark index that includes the stocks of 500 large capitalization companies in major industries. This total return index includes net dividends and is calculated by adding an indexed dividend return to the index price change for a given period. BBgBarc U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is a broad-based bond index comprised of government, corporate, mortgage and asset-back issues rated investment grade or higher.

Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.

Morningstar ranking is for LFMIX, other share classes may have different rankings. Morningstar absolute ranking represents a fund’s total-return rank relative to all funds that have the same Morningstar Category. Highest rank = 1 and Lowest = total number of funds in category. Morningstar total return includes both income and capital gains or losses and is not adjusted for sales charges or redemptions fees.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or “star rating”, is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life sub-accounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history, without adjustment for sales loads. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product’s monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating™ for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating™ metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. © 2021 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. The LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund was rated # stars among # Managed Futures funds in the last 3 years, and was rated # stars among # Managed Futures funds in the last 5 years. The Morningstar Rating is for the Institutional share class only; other classes may have different performance characteristics.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60, and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

