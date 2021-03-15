New Expert Network, FirstThought, to Launch Life Sciences Focused Webinar Series

Inaugural webinar event, highlighting the CAR-T therapy landscape, will take place on Thursday, March 18, at 11:30 am ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstThought, LLC, a recently launched market research firm focused on connecting clients with life sciences subject matter experts, today announced that it will host the premier of FirstThought Focus, a virtual thought leader series on innovative healthcare topics and novel scientific ideas. The inaugural event will take place on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 11:30 am Eastern Time.



The event will feature accomplished hematologist, oncologist and expert in the CAR-T therapy space – Dr. Nirav Shah. Moderating the discussion will be microbiologist, veteran scientific journalist, and author of A Cure Within: Scientists Unleashing the Immune System to Kill Cancer, Neil Canavan. Dr. Shah and Mr. Canavan will examine the current CAR-T landscape, including a discussion on autologous vs. allogeneic CAR-T cells, NK CARs, and innovations in CAR-T cell therapy that are still in development.

FirstThought launched in early 2020 with a mission to bring subject-matter expertise back into the expert network industry. Focused solely on supporting research in the life sciences, FirstThought’s in-house team of scientists and healthcare professionals are uniquely suited to help clients identify and connect with best-in-class experts in their fields. The launch of FirstThought Focus further establishes FirstThought as a leading strategic partner and information provider within the healthcare industry.

To register for the first FirstThought Focus webinar, please click here .

Speakers

Nirav Shah, MD, MSHP, is an Associate Professor of Medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Division of Hematology and Oncology, specializing in lymphoma and stem cell transplant at Froedtert Hospital. Clinically, he treats patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), Hodgkin's lymphoma, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). He is experienced in bone marrow transplantation, autologous transplantation, allogenic transplantation, and CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of cancer. Dr. Shah has published 247 peer-reviewed journal articles in various scientific journals on topics spanning, CAR-T therapy, immunotherapies, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s and Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and stem cell transplantation. Dr. Shah is a frequent speaker at conferences and online live panel events where he has discussed the research & development, benefits, and dosing of allogenic and autologous CAR-T cell therapies. Dr. Shah has reported research support from Miltenyi Biotech and holds advisory board roles with Celgene/Juno and Kite/Gilead.

Neil Canavan is a veteran science journalist with over 20 years of experience reporting on the technologies of drug development – writing for such media outlets as WebMD, Medscape, The Scientist, and Oncology Business Review. Leveraging his extensive relationships with life science investigators, Neil authored A Cure Within; Scientists Unleashing the Immune System to Kill Cancer, published in the fall of 2017 by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. Neil holds a master’s degree in molecular biology from Rutgers University, 2000.

About FirstThought, LLC

FirstThought, LLC (www.firstthought.io ) is a global life sciences expert network with the mission to connect our clients with the most knowledgeable life sciences subject matter experts through our team of dedicated healthcare professionals. FirstThought’s network spans the entire realm of the life sciences and healthcare ecosystems, including niche areas like reimbursement, market access, and regulatory affairs. Coupling the team’s in-house healthcare knowledge with our custom-built platform technology that incorporates machine learning, allows us to effectively service our clients’ research needs across the financial services, consulting, and healthcare industries.

Contacts

Morgen Alden

FirstThought, LLC

212-915-2581

morgen@firstthought.io