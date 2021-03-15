KeyedIn Launches Expanded Project Portfolio Management Product Line with Three Editions

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyedIn, a leader in Agile Portfolio Management, today launched an expanded project portfolio management (PPM) product line with three editions that includes KeyedIn Enterprise (KIE), KeyedIn Adaptive Portfolios (KAP) and KeyedIn Projects (KIP).



“With this expanded product line, we provide multiple editions to meet the wide-ranging demands of potential PPM customers,” said Matt Muldoon, Chief Product Officer for KeyedIn. “The PPM market is polarizing into two distinct segments: one for top-down strategic portfolio management and the other for bottom-up project execution. These new editions clarify the breadth of KeyedIn’s solutions for both segments, and in particular, emphasize our strength in strategic portfolio management for top-down investment and resource planning.”

The three editions include:

*KeyedIn Enterprise (KIE): Combines adaptive project management and strategic portfolio analysis for a complete project portfolio management (PPM) solution, with comprehensive capabilities that include everything from portfolio analysis and scenario modeling to task tracking and resource scheduling.

*KeyedIn Adaptive Portfolios (KAP): Delivers strategic portfolio analysis for investment-level decision-making. It can help organizations model, analyze and prioritize their portfolio of projects, as the business requires. KAP provides the enterprise project management office (ePMO) with comprehensive visibility into the capacity, demand, budget, deliverables and benefits of project portfolios, regardless of whether the underlying projects are executed using Agile, Waterfall or a custom work methodology.

*KeyedIn Projects (KIP): Adaptive project management for project delivery and execution. By automating project execution and resource management – and providing rich data about the cost, impact and delivery of any project-based work – KeyedIn Projects enables the project management office (PMO) to lower the cost and time associated with project delivery, improve resource utilization across the organization, and strengthen the credibility of the PMO.

Muldoon explained that the KeyedIn Projects name was formerly used to refer to the company’s entire suite of PPM capabilities (now called KeyedIn Enterprise), and it now refers to only the bottom-up project execution and delivery feature set.

These three new product editions will be available to customers worldwide in April 2021. For more information visit www.keyedin.com or www.keyedin.com/pricing.

About KeyedIn

KeyedIn helps its customers be more successful by empowering them to place the right bets, turn quickly and deliver faster. As a leader in Agile Portfolio Management, KeyedIn offers a suite of SaaS solutions that support business transformation, strategy realization and organizational change. The company’s award-winning products go beyond simple project management to encompass portfolio analysis, scenario modeling, capacity planning, product portfolio management, strategic resource management and more – supporting the evolving needs of PMOs, ePMOs and SROs. Join the hundreds of customers that have partnered with KeyedIn, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, Universal Electronics and Office Depot. For more information, visit www.keyedin.com, or contact 866-662-6820.

