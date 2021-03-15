Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2021 Data Pipelines and Integration Market Study

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2021 Data Pipelines and Integration Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds series of research. Data Pipelines are complementary components or capabilities to an organization’s Analytic Data Infrastructure and provide the means to simplify and speed access to relevant, qualified, and governed analytical content by business intelligence (BI) users and use cases.



The 2nd annual Data Pipelines report examines market requirements and priorities for data orchestration as well as transformations and advanced transformations in the data pipeline workflow. In 2021 the most important (and common) use case for Data Pipelines and Integration is as part of the data integration, cleansing, and transformation workflows for a data warehouse used for reporting and dashboards.

The study shows data pipelines are a top priority when compared to other BI technologies and initiatives. However, data pipelines remain in the domain of technologists rather than business users, with 60% of survey respondents from IT and the Business Intelligence Competency Center and the balance from business functions. Regardless of their organization size, the majority of survey respondents indicated that data integation is a high priority.

“The data landscape for organizations is becoming increasingly complex,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. “Moving forward, the use of more advanced tools for accessing and orchestrating data pipelines – and managing the resulting outputs for analysis – will be key to the success with business intelligence and analytics.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

Press contact:

Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services

Danielle@dresneradvisory.com

978 254 5587