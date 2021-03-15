InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) and CannabisNewsWire (CNW) Announce Full-Year Collaboration with USA CBD Expo

IBN to Serve as the Official Corporate Communications Firm; CNW Re-Engaged to Serve as Official NewsWire

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the expansion of its ongoing collaboration with USA CBD Expo . As part of the arrangement, IBN will be serving as the official corporate communications firm for USA CBD Expo’s full line-up of events in 2021.



Since being founded in 2017, the USA CBD Expo brand has rapidly established itself as the nation’s largest series of CBD conferences, routinely hosting hundreds of vendors from across the CBD value chain, the sector’s most significant brands and influential thought leaders. Having attracted more than 14,000 attendees at their inaugural summit, the USA CBD Expo has succeeded in positioning themselves and their summits as an industry-wide hub, bringing together the most influential players within the CBD and Hemp space.

IBN also announced that CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a specialized communications platform for the cannabis sector and one of the 50+ brands forming part of the InvestorBrandNetwork , will be serving as a Gold Sponsor and the Official NewsWire for the upcoming USA CBD Expo events scheduled for this year:

Atlanta, Georgia (June 11-13, 2021)

Medellin, Colombia (August 28-29, 2021)

Chicago, Illinois (October 28-30, 2021)

CNW will be providing each of the events with dedicated coverage, including amplified article syndication to over 5,000 of CannabisNewsWire’s strategic syndication partners, extended social media coverage of USA CBD Expo’s events through IBN’s over 2 million followers across a variety of social platforms, direct pitching to journalists on behalf of USA CBD Expo, custom landing pages for each of the events as well as a site-wide rotational top-banner promotion. IBN will additionally feature USA CBD Expo’s events across the company’s dedicated cannabis brand pages, including CannabisNewsWatch, HempWire, CBDWire and PsychedelicNewsWire.

“We are excited to broaden our ongoing partnership with InvestorBrandNetwork and CannabisNewsWire,” said Nicole Beiner, Marketing Director at USA CBD Expo. “IBN’s widespread syndication network and dozens of trusted brands deliver incredible exposure for our sponsors and conference attendees. Moreover, their multi-faceted approach, which incorporates access to millions of followers across a range of social media platforms, helps complement our existing strategy to reach larger audiences.”

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to expand our ongoing partnership with USA CBD Expo as a Gold Sponsor and the Official NewsWire to cover their full slate of events over the coming year,” said Christopher Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for CannabisNewsWire. “USA CBD Expo has rapidly established themselves as the nation’s preeminent CBD industry hub, with their must-attend events serving as an invaluable resource for those operating within the sector. We are very excited to be working alongside them to attract further attention to the CBD sector during what will surely be a transformative year for the industry as a whole.”

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) , one of 50+ brands within our InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news; (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks to quickly update investors in the space; (3) enhances corporate press releases; (4) provides social media distribution via IBN to millions of followers; and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer