April Whiting Haraguchi Details 3 Hawaiian Dishes Anyone Can Make at Home
In Hawaii, we put pineapple in every dish we can and since they grow in abundance in Hawaii, it's easy to have this ingredient in your home or just a quick ride away at the local grocery store. ”EWA BEACH, HI, USA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3 Hawaiian dishes you can make at home according to April Whiting Haraguchi.
Food is just one of the things April Whiting Haraguchi loves and having grown up in Hawaii, April Whiting Haraguchi has had ample access to dishes from around the world. Her favorite, however, is cooking local Hawaiian dishes. In fact, with such a busy schedule, April Whiting Haraguchi relies on many of these healthy recipes to keep up her energy for work and play. “Hawaiian food is healthy and locally sourced,” says April Whiting Haraguchi. “Anyone can cook and eat Hawaiian food no matter where in the world they live.”
One favorite dish of April Whiting Haraguchi is Hawaiian Chicken. It's something she often cooks as it's easily paired with different side dishes that you can switch up constantly. There are many recipes for this dish you can find online, according to April Whiting Haraguchi. All you need is coconut milk for the marinade and a grill. April Whiting Haraguchi loves to serve this dish with pineapple slices for a truly tropical meal. In fact, April Whiting Haraguchi loves any recipe that includes pineapples.
Hawaiian fried rice is a side dish April Whiting Haraguchi loves to cook. “It's filling, healthy, and goes well with Grilled Hawaiian Chicken and other grilled meat recipes. What makes Hawaiian Fried Rice unique is the ingredients — ham, bell pepper, and pineapple. “In Hawaii, we put pineapple in every dish we can and since they grow in abundance in Hawaii, it's easy to have this ingredient in your home or just a quick ride away at the local grocery store.
Just as plentiful as pineapples in Hawaii, coconut trees are everywhere. “We love adding coconut to our dishes,” says April Whiting Haraguchi. One lunch recipe she just can't live without is Hawaiian Coconut Chicken Tacos. “Tortillas have only aided in Hawaiian cooking, and we love to stuff them with fish, chicken, and other food here in Hawaii,” says April Whiting Haraguchi.
To really get a feel for Hawaiian cuisine, try making some of these dishes at home. April Whiting Haraguchi chose three easy ones to help you get started. And if you really want to sample a large variety of Hawaiian food, visit the Hawaiian islands for some of the best food in the South Pacific.
