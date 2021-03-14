The 10 Clairvoyants, Psychics & Mediums to Watch in 2021

/EIN News/ -- New York, New York, March 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- History is riddled with tales of unique and gifted individuals, who had the ability to see things that others cannot. There is no doubt that there is a realm beyond the physical, as proven by scientific models including quantum physics - and there are a select few individuals who have been gifted with the power to connect with the metaphysical. According to Boost Media Agency, there are several benefits to having the ability to give information about the past, the present, or even the future, in order to live your best life. Each with their own unique gifts and abilities, here we present the 10 clairvoyants, psychics and mediums to watch in 2021.





Courtney Taylor (@themoderndaypsychic)

Courtney Taylor is a world-renowned Spiritual Teacher, Medium, and Transformational Coach. She’s better known as the Modern Day Psychic because she gives her psychic work a more modern approach through which she provides her clients with practical tools they can use to improve their lives. She has a natural gift and coupled with her decade-long background in social work, she has something unique to offer.



Courtney is a gifted and successful medium who has been featured on major psychic networks, worked with celebrities, and also consulted on high-profile cases. Her focus is on women and she helps them reach their full potential. It’s her passion to coach other women to create the life they dream of and achieve the things they’re passionate about.



Her mission in life is to help individuals come to terms with their own gifts and become Modern Day Psychics themselves. She wants to teach people that the work of psychic mediumship can be truly valuable and it’s her goal to break through the myths that surround spirituality. In her experience, using her spirit team has changed her life for the better, and she wants to coach other women to do the same and tap into the psychic abilities they have bubbling below the surface.







Elisa Canali (@theelicanali)

Elisa Canali is a psychic business mentor, quantum healer, author, wealth activator, and human design and gene keys expert. She is also the creator of a completely new model of business and powerful feminine leadership that blends her clairvoyant gifts with high-level business mentoring, potent healing and embodiment work, and psychic surgery and wealth codings, to empower her clients to build magnetic brands, unlock their full potential, and jump timelines to step unapologetically into who they really are and desire to be.



With fluency in four languages, two Masters degrees, and a high-flying former career in the fashion industry, Elisa is at the forefront of a new wave of spiritual leaders who are here to own their magic and gifts while also serving the world and savoring and luxuriating in its beauty. She is the founder of the movement “Bloom of the Opulent Femme”, and her work has been featured in Vogue, GQ, Vanity Fair, Entrepreneur, Elephant Journal, BuzzFeed, Thrive Global, and IE.

Elisa’s upcoming book, “BLOOM - Journey to Your Richest Life”, explores the rich connections between human design, gene keys, and wealth consciousness, and she has developed unique energetic psychic surgery and wealth codings that have created exceptional results for her clients on both an inner level and in terms of record-breaking profit growth. Elisa is also on a mission to challenge exploitative trends in the online business and coaching industries: working toward a world where entrepreneurs can be deeply spiritually connected, while simultaneously allow themselves to be wealthy, serve authentically and receive more without having to do more.





Julie McKenzie (@juliemckenziemedium)

Julie McKenzie is a writer, gifted psychic and medium, and Spiritual LifeStyler with a passion for empowering people so they can live their best life. She is the winner of the International Psychic Challenge 2014 and the author of the award-winning Universal Prophecy Cards. She is also the author of books The Universal Book of Life – Encyclopedia of Spirituality & Beyond, Dancing with Spirit, and the well-known children’s story Gemma & the Fairies.



She has been helping people around the world, not only through her written word but also by using her psychic and medium gifts. Julie brings comfort to many through heartfelt messages and guidance, and she provides assistance to people who want to live their lives guided by honesty and integrity. Her wisdom, strength, and compassion as a spiritual teacher, inspiring medium, and engaging writer have allowed her to touch many people worldwide and help them be happier.



Julie has had a long career and she’s one of the leaders in the field. She’s armed with years of experience in private sessions and a strong Spirit connection, which allowed her to become one of the best Psychic Mediums in the world. She provides authentic and honest services that help people cope with a world that’s full of dualities and challenges.







Stef Ventura (@stefventuracoaching)

Stef Ventura never expected to become a psychic healer, let alone make a highly successful career out of it. She found her calling in 2017 when she came to realize that a lot of her unresolved trauma from childhood was stifling her ability to create the success she desired in her personal life as well as her business so she embarked upon her own spiritual healing journey. As she developed her psychic and healing abilities and healed herself, her life and business began flourishing in unprecedented ways.

Through working with clients from all over the world, of all ages and backgrounds, Stef has become certain of one thing: Everyone has the power to create the harmony and abundance they desire in their lives in spite of how challenging or far gone the situation may seem so long as they’re willing to do their inner work. Her clients have been able to heal from anxiety, depression, PTSD, fertility issues, manifest thousands and so much more.

Today, Stef guides people through deep and highly transformative levels of healing via her signature Remembering Who You Are Program and supports spiritual entrepreneurs in being able to successfully fulfill their soul’s purposes via her Soul Aligned Impact Program. She also has a free highly engaged online community of over 1K members where they’re encouraged and supported as they go through their own healing, spiritual and entrepreneurial journeys.





Emily Lewis (@emilythemystic)

Emily Lewis is a spiritual medium, intuitive mentor, and psychic development coach who’s passionate about making spirituality, modern mysticism, and ancient healing practices as approachable as possible. Her intuitive gifts have always been with her and it’s her deep calling to use those gifts and help others while also creating a community that values intuition and inner wisdom. Emily’s lifestyle approach helps her clients, who often feel misunderstood, make their days more mystical, magical, and connected with the cosmos.



It’s her mission to create a community that’s safe for women who’ve always felt like outsiders, which is why she has built her brand, Emily the Mystic. Her focus is to help women finally break out of their shells and fully be themselves. Emily is partnered with The Wellness Collective, a holistic health practice located in Philadelphia, where she offers virtual Psychic Mediumship Readings. She uses her psychic gifts of clairvoyance, clairaudience, claircognizance, and clairsentience to connect with the spirit and receive messages for her clients.



She approaches mediumship, with joy and playfulness for a fun and positive experience. Emily also offers an 8-week psychic development coaching program for women: The Cosmic Kickstarter. She designed it with spiritual and intuitive women in mind. It’s meant to help them unlock their psychic gifts to finally connect with their spirit guides and come into their own power.







Francesco Salomoni (@tarotofnewyork)

Francesco Salomoni is a love and career advisor who uses his clairvoyance gifts to provide guidance. He’s a master with tarot cards and uses them as a tool so his clients can gain more clarity and direction. Francesco has had a deep connection with the tarot since he was little and he’s proud his family comes from the city in Italy where the oldest existing tarot deck was created.



He felt it was his calling to become a full-time tarot reader and provide people with the answers they seek but can be difficult to find. Francesco was mentored by the most famous psychic in New York City and he has spent the last decade of his life entirely dedicated to his craft. He uses tarot cards to channel practical energy and help people gain clarity about major events and decisions in their lives.



What Francesco does is show clients the direction they’re heading, the environment that’s affecting their lives in a big way, the major obstacles in the way, and how to overcome them. He’s passionate about helping people and he can naturally feel people’s emotions and struggles, even when they’re difficult to express. As a gifted tarot reader, he has helped hundreds of people make a change for the better and that’s what he’ll continue to do. You can get VIP rate codes with Francesco by subscribing to his email list, or sending him a message.





Kimberly Morrow (@theconsciousher)

Kimberly Morrow is a professional Psychic Medium, Spiritual Guide and Mentor, Reiki Master Practitioner, and the creator of The Conscious Her, including The Conscious Her Podcast.



After working with hundreds of clients, Kimberly saw an ongoing pattern of spiritually inclined women who were experiencing similar types of challenges and concerns largely attributed to being ‘energetically sensitive’ to their external environments. This inspired Kimberly to create The Conscious Her, an online platform and community of female empaths, Highly Sensitive People, and Intuitives (a.k.a Highly Sensitive Souls) that are curious and passionate about spiritual and energetic self-development. The Conscious Her focuses on teaching women how to dismantle the confining programming and stigmas they inherit around their sensitivity and modern spirituality.



Further, Kimberly helps women understand, embrace and leverage their energetic gifts and abilities as Highly Sensitive Souls in their personal and professional lives. Her approach is focused on authentic and ethical spiritual mentorship, compassionate guidance, and continuous support which helps women to utilize their intuition and sensitivity as their personal superpowers.



Using her powerful gift as a psychic medium, she is able to channel higher realms of consciousness to provide life-changing guidance to her clients, enabling her to reconnect 'energetically sensitive' women to the Divine within themselves. Fueled by a deeper connection to their spirituality, Kimberly not only helps women achieve the most fulfilling, rewarding, and transformational life possible, but also to remember who they truly are at a soul level - including their soul’s own unique path and purpose.





Din Clairvoyant Viki's Tarot (@clairvoyanten.viki)

Din Clairvoyant Viki's Tarot offers clairvoyant services and focuses on tarot readings to provide clients with the guidance and the strength they seek to make good choices and live the life they deserve. Viki is not just a gifted clairvoyant, she’s also a gifted healer who provides products that help people keep their vibration high. She’s based in Denmark but she speaks fluent English and she can be booked online for readings via FaceTime.



Viki also offers online workshops where she teaches the language of tarot to anyone interested in the practice and helps them unlock their own gifts. She provides direction and she helps people identify their obstacles so they can focus their energy and efforts more successfully, and become the best version of themselves. She also has a YouTube channel where she shares her knowledge with her community.



She was born with psychic gifts, which caused her a lot of anxiety growing up because she understood no one else could see or feel what she was experiencing. When she was 15 years old, she discovered tarot and fell in love with it because it provided the perfect outlet for her powers. Today, Viki is one of the most successful psychics in Denmark and she’s known for helping people find their light and the tools they need to approach their issues.







Amanda Jane (@amandajaneclairvoyant)

Meet Amanda Jane, Clairvoyant Medium, psychic development mentor, motivational speaker and cancer survivor. Blessed with unique abilities that allow her to guide others down their own paths, Amanda cultivates journeys of self-discovery, happiness and love. Amanda uses the element of spirit to connect her with imagery, sounds, and feelings that enable her to guide clients towards their soul’s divine path.



“As a medium I can help others connect with their loved ones in spirit bringing through messages of love, guidance and much needed healing and closure,” Amanda says.

She is the creator of the Live Your Light - Body, Mind and Soul Expo and Revival Retreats – spiritual retreats that are run near the Barrington Tops at Riverwood Downs in NSW, Australia. Amanda’s spiritual retreats offer those seeking a connection something truly profound, and are a life-altering experience to those who have created conscious links with like minded souls in attendance. A survivor of cancer and domestic violence, Amanda’s life experiences have given her an edge and also an increased sense of empathy towards others. Not one to hold back, Amanda Jane understands more than most just how precious life is, and what a gift it is to be alive, and it is with this energy that she is able to aid the transformation process of others. Amanda Jane is based in Newcastle NSW - but conducts private sessions or group events both interstate and globally.







Melanie Moe (@melaniekmoe)

Melanie Moe has had the natural abilities of a physic medium virtually her whole life. Having her first experience with a spirit when she was just 5 years old, it’s a connection she has been nurturing and advancing for almost 20 years. “I am a physic medium that can connect with spirits who have crossed over,” Melanie says. “This helps me tune in to feelings between them and their loved ones on earth, really helping to aid with the grieving process or residual feelings of regret or forgiveness,” she states. As part of her services, Melanie offers spiritual readings, card readings, and healing sessions.

“I am also a natural healer,” Melanie says, “a lot of my work is focused upon healing and helping others re-align.” Whether you want to heal a connection to a loved one, or just some further guidance, don’t hesitate to book in a session with Melanie at M.K.M Spiritual Services.





Make sure to follow each of these amazing Clairvoyants, psychics and mediums. Each of their Instagram's have been directly linked here. Finally, we would like to thank Boost Media Agency for taking the time to put this article together. This article is Boost Media Agency’s selection of the 10 people to watch. Disclaimer: The information written in this piece was sought from the individuals, and to the best of Boost Media Agency’s knowledge, the representation of these entrepreneurs is accurate.





